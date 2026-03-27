ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Keeps His Promise, Rewards MCA Groundsmen Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener

Hyderabad: India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is known for his aggression on the field, showed his emotional side off it on Thursday, when he kept a promise he had made to the groundsmen of the Mumbai Cricket Association two months back. Last evening, the Mumbai Indians skipper met the groundstaff at Wankhede Stadium and rewarded each of them with a cash token.

A highly placed source confirmed to ETV Bharat about Pandya's gesture, and said he has honoured the groundsmen for their continued support.

Hardik had trained and batted in the nets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai before the T20 World Cup 2026, which India went on to win. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in what turned out to be a one-sided final in Ahmedabad to retain the title.

Before the tournament, Hardik had promised the groundsmen that he would reward them for their efforts and assistance throughout.

Hardik and Wankhede have a special connection, as the star cricketer has been playing regularly at the picturesque stadium for a long time now.