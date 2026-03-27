Hardik Pandya Keeps His Promise, Rewards MCA Groundsmen Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener
Before the T20 World Cup, Hardik had promised the groundsmen that he would reward them for their efforts and assistance, reports Nikhil Bapat.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is known for his aggression on the field, showed his emotional side off it on Thursday, when he kept a promise he had made to the groundsmen of the Mumbai Cricket Association two months back. Last evening, the Mumbai Indians skipper met the groundstaff at Wankhede Stadium and rewarded each of them with a cash token.
A highly placed source confirmed to ETV Bharat about Pandya's gesture, and said he has honoured the groundsmen for their continued support.
Hardik had trained and batted in the nets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai before the T20 World Cup 2026, which India went on to win. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in what turned out to be a one-sided final in Ahmedabad to retain the title.
Before the tournament, Hardik had promised the groundsmen that he would reward them for their efforts and assistance throughout.
Hardik and Wankhede have a special connection, as the star cricketer has been playing regularly at the picturesque stadium for a long time now.
A former cricket administrator, however, termed Hardik's gesture routine. "It is a routine thing for cricketers to reward groundsmen," the administrator told ETV Bharat on Friday. Despite this, the news has garnered immense appreciation from his fans.
Hardik has been known for such acts since early in his career. He had earlier gifted a car to his childhood coach, Jitendra Singh.
All eyes will now be on the right-handed pacer and finisher, who will be keen on leading Mumbai Indians to yet another IPL title.
The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday (March 28) evening, when Sunrisers Hyderabad would take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.
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