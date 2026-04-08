RR vs MI: Hardik Pandya Blames Bowling Unit For Loss Against Rajasthan In Rain-Affected Game
After losing the match against Rajasthan, Mumbai captain Hardik pointed out that the bowling unit should have fared better.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya blamed the bowlers for the 27-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Speaking after the match, he said that the bowlers allowed the Rajasthan Royals openers to play freely, enabling Rajasthan to post a massive total of 150/3 in the rain-affected 11-over-a-side match in Guwahati. In reply, the Mumbai team could only manage to score 123/9 in their 11 overs.
Will not blame the batting unit, says Pandya
During the post-match presentation ceremony, MI skipper Pandya said that the bowling unit is to be blamed for the defeat.
Impressing everyone, innings after innings, Boss Baby is taking giant strides in his cricketing journey! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2026
NEXT ON #TATAIPL 2026 | #DCvGT 👉 WED, 8th APR, 6.30 PM pic.twitter.com/OqGFDWxlZl
“I would not put this game on the batting. This was definitely the bowling unit which had to take responsibility. It's T20 cricket. It's always about bowling those right couple of balls,” Hardik stated.
“And if you see 27 (margin of defeat), that means we are talking about 5 good balls and 5 fewer sixes. So if we had executed the right balls, we would have been in the game,” Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.
Pandya praises Sooryavnashi
The Indian all-rounder also praised young gun Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his explosive knock of 39 runs from 14 deliveries.
"Quite fascinating to see a 17- or 16-year-old boy (15-year-old) play that way. Amazing to see the way he bats, the fearlessness he has. Wish him good luck for the future."
First-ball six to Jasprit Bumrah! 💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2026
Boss Baby #VaibhavSooryavanshi has left our experts stunned & impressed! 😮🔥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RRvMI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Dc4qz69QC4 pic.twitter.com/J6rm9UTyNX
RR beat MI by 27 runs
After Hardik Pandya elected to field first, the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit failed to capitalize on the conditions. Consequently, Rajasthan's Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 not out off 32 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (39 off 14 balls) unleashed a barrage of sixes, smashing 56 runs within just 3.2 overs of the Powerplay.
3/3 & RR say Halla Bol! 🩷— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2026
First with the bat, then with the ball & clinical Rajasthan outclass Mumbai with ease! 👏💪
NEXT ON #TATAIPL 2026 | #DCvGT 👉 WED, 8th APR, 6.30 PM pic.twitter.com/q2xK8PBKSk
Mumbai allowed the Rajasthan Royals to post a massive total of 150/3 in 11 overs—a development that effectively sealed the match's outcome during the Powerplay itself. Chasing a daunting target of 151 runs, the Mumbai Indians' top order crumbled disastrously. At one stage, the team had lost 5 wickets for just 46 runs, reaching a point where victory appeared all but impossible. By the end of the 11 overs, they could only reach 123/9, ultimately suffering a defeat by a margin of 27 runs.