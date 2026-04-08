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RR vs MI: Hardik Pandya Blames Bowling Unit For Loss Against Rajasthan In Rain-Affected Game

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya blamed the bowlers for the 27-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Speaking after the match, he said that the bowlers allowed the Rajasthan Royals openers to play freely, enabling Rajasthan to post a massive total of 150/3 in the rain-affected 11-over-a-side match in Guwahati. In reply, the Mumbai team could only manage to score 123/9 in their 11 overs.

Will not blame the batting unit, says Pandya

During the post-match presentation ceremony, MI skipper Pandya said that the bowling unit is to be blamed for the defeat.

“I would not put this game on the batting. This was definitely the bowling unit which had to take responsibility. It's T20 cricket. It's always about bowling those right couple of balls,” Hardik stated.

“And if you see 27 (margin of defeat), that means we are talking about 5 good balls and 5 fewer sixes. So if we had executed the right balls, we would have been in the game,” Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.