Harbhajan, Pollard, Du Plessis, Chawla To Feature In Abu Dhabi T10 2025

Abu Dhabi: Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth and Piyush Chawla, alongside West Indies' Kieron Pollard and South Africa's Faf du Plessis have confirmed for the Abu Dhabi T10 scheduled from November 18-30 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here.

The ninth edition features five new teams -- Ajman Titans, Vista Riders, Royal Champs, Aspin Stallions, and Quetta Qavalry. -- joining last year’s Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and Deccan Gladiators to complete the eight-team line-up.

All the franchises have secured their respective squads with a combination of international cricketing stars and exciting young talent.

The Aspin Stallions have added former India spinner Harbhajan to their squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10.

His experience and leadership will play a major role in guiding the team through their debut campaign at the competition.

With Harbhajan's spin, Sam Billings' smart batting, Tymal Mills' pace, and Andre Fletcher's explosive hitting, the Stallions have built a formidable team for the upcoming tournament.

The Ajman Titans have roped in India's World Cup-winning leg-spinner Chawla.

The franchise has also strengthened its batting lineup by bringing in Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, and Alex Hales, adding both experience and firepower to the top order.

The Deccan Gladiators boast one of the most powerful batting line-ups in Nicholas Pooran, Russell, and Marcus Stoinis to add to David Wiese's all-round experience.

The Delhi Bulls are coming in with a skilled squad for the Abu Dhabi T10, led by two of the most seasoned all-rounders in the shorter format -- Pollard and Sunil Narine.

Adding more power, the Bulls have big guns like Tim David, Rovman Powell, and Phil Salt.

The Northern Warriors also have an impressive lineup with Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Dinesh Chandimal up their ranks.

Quetta Qavalry have built a well-rounded squad with stars like Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, and Imran Tahir in their ranks.