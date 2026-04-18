ETV Bharat / sports

Happy Birthday IPL: First Winner, First Centurion And First Orange Cap Winner; Some Interesting Facts About Tournament

Hyderabad: April 18 holds a very special place in the history of Indian cricket. Because, on this very day in 2008, the biggest cricket league— the Indian Premier League (IPL)— made its debut. This day marked the beginning of a major transformation in world cricket, completely revolutionising the glamour and excitement associated with the sport.

The inaugural match of the IPL was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, this historic match saw Sourav Ganguly captaining KKR, while Rahul Dravid led RCB.

Brendon McCullum’s carnage in the tournament opener

In this inaugural IPL match, Brendon McCullum scored an unbeaten 158 runs off just 73 balls. His innings included 13 sixes and 10 fours. Thanks to this memorable performance by McCullum and Sourav Ganguly's spirited captaincy, KKR posted a total of 222 runs for the loss of 3 wickets while batting first.

Team to win the first match of the IPL

In reply, the RCB team was all out for just 82 runs in 15.1 overs. Consequently, they suffered a crushing defeat by 140 runs, and KKR became the first team to win a match in the tournament. For his historic performance in that match, McCullum was awarded the 'Man of the Match' title.

IPL’s first Champions

The Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL title. Under the captaincy of the legendary Australian spin bowler Shane Warne, the Rajasthan Royals achieved immense fame by emerging as champions. The Rajasthan Royals claimed the title by defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 3 wickets. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was captaining the Chennai Super Kings in that match.