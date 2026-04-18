Happy Birthday IPL: First Winner, First Centurion And First Orange Cap Winner; Some Interesting Facts About Tournament
The first-ever Indian Premier League match was played on 18 April 2008 between RCB and KKR.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: April 18 holds a very special place in the history of Indian cricket. Because, on this very day in 2008, the biggest cricket league— the Indian Premier League (IPL)— made its debut. This day marked the beginning of a major transformation in world cricket, completely revolutionising the glamour and excitement associated with the sport.
The inaugural match of the IPL was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, this historic match saw Sourav Ganguly captaining KKR, while Rahul Dravid led RCB.
Brendon McCullum’s carnage in the tournament opener
In this inaugural IPL match, Brendon McCullum scored an unbeaten 158 runs off just 73 balls. His innings included 13 sixes and 10 fours. Thanks to this memorable performance by McCullum and Sourav Ganguly's spirited captaincy, KKR posted a total of 222 runs for the loss of 3 wickets while batting first.
#OnThisDay in 2008, a chapter began that has now turned into one of the world’s biggest sporting tournaments! 🙌— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 18, 2026
Happy 19th, @IPL ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k5myQcA9fY
Team to win the first match of the IPL
In reply, the RCB team was all out for just 82 runs in 15.1 overs. Consequently, they suffered a crushing defeat by 140 runs, and KKR became the first team to win a match in the tournament. For his historic performance in that match, McCullum was awarded the 'Man of the Match' title.
The playing XI of the first ever IPL match. pic.twitter.com/9T5DHljR2H— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2026
IPL’s first Champions
The Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL title. Under the captaincy of the legendary Australian spin bowler Shane Warne, the Rajasthan Royals achieved immense fame by emerging as champions. The Rajasthan Royals claimed the title by defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 3 wickets. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was captaining the Chennai Super Kings in that match.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, IPL. 🏆— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2026
- The greatest ever league turns 19. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/srfr5mxAbv
IPL’s most successful side
Currently, the 19th season of the IPL has commenced, with 10 teams participating. The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams - both have won the title five times each. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders are three-time champions, while the Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) have lifted the trophy twice. The Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have each claimed the title once, whereas the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are still awaiting their first trophy.
More interesting facts about IPL
Most Runs: Virat Kohli (8889 runs from 272 matches)
Most Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (224 wickets from 179 matches)
Most Sixes: Chris Gayle (357)
Fastest Century: Chris Gayle (30 Balls)
Fastest Half-Century: Abhishek Sharma (13 Balls)
Best bowling figures: Alzarri Joseph (12/6 from 3.4 overs)
Highest total: 287/3 for SRH vs RCB
Highest run chase: 262 for PBKS against KKR
First Orange Cap holder: Shaun Marsh (616 runs)
First Purple Cap holder: Sohail Tanvir (22 wickets)