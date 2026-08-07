ETV Bharat / sports

'There Is No Shortcut to Success': Glasgow 2026 CWG Medallist Narendra Sets Sights On Asian Games, Olympic Gold

Boxer Narendra Berwal said winning a medal for India as the proudest moment of his life. ( ETV Bharat )

Hansi: Fresh from winning India's first Commonwealth Games boxing silver medal in the super heavyweight (over 90kg) category in years, boxer Narendra Berwal received a hero's welcome as he returned to his native Saurkhi village in Haryana's Hansi district. Villagers showered him with flower petals, garlanded him and took out a grand victory procession to celebrate his achievement.

Speaking after his homecoming, Narendra described winning a medal for India as the proudest moment of his life, even as he vowed to turn the silver into gold at future international events.

"I lost the final to a left-handed boxer from England, but my next target is to win gold for India at the Asian Games and the Olympics," he said. Berwal also expressed pride at being among the medal winners who will be honoured by the Prime Minister on August 10.

'Silver Came After 16 Years of Sacrifice'

Reflecting on his journey, Narendra said the Commonwealth silver at Glasgow was the result of 16 years of relentless hard work, discipline and sacrifice.

"There is no shortcut to success," he said. Recalling his early struggles, Berwal said there were days when he had to cook for himself after gruelling training sessions.

"Many times I was so exhausted that I survived only on juice or an almond shake and went to sleep without eating. My journey began in 2009 with a disciplined routine of milk, curd and halwa. After completing matriculation, I devoted myself entirely to boxing and trained under coach Devraj at the Bhiwani Boxing Academy," he said.