'There Is No Shortcut to Success': Glasgow 2026 CWG Medallist Narendra Sets Sights On Asian Games, Olympic Gold
The boxer urged youngsters to embrace discipline and perseverance, saying success comes to athletes who work hard, reports Naveen Sharma
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hansi: Fresh from winning India's first Commonwealth Games boxing silver medal in the super heavyweight (over 90kg) category in years, boxer Narendra Berwal received a hero's welcome as he returned to his native Saurkhi village in Haryana's Hansi district. Villagers showered him with flower petals, garlanded him and took out a grand victory procession to celebrate his achievement.
Speaking after his homecoming, Narendra described winning a medal for India as the proudest moment of his life, even as he vowed to turn the silver into gold at future international events.
"I lost the final to a left-handed boxer from England, but my next target is to win gold for India at the Asian Games and the Olympics," he said. Berwal also expressed pride at being among the medal winners who will be honoured by the Prime Minister on August 10.
'Silver Came After 16 Years of Sacrifice'
Reflecting on his journey, Narendra said the Commonwealth silver at Glasgow was the result of 16 years of relentless hard work, discipline and sacrifice.
"There is no shortcut to success," he said. Recalling his early struggles, Berwal said there were days when he had to cook for himself after gruelling training sessions.
"Many times I was so exhausted that I survived only on juice or an almond shake and went to sleep without eating. My journey began in 2009 with a disciplined routine of milk, curd and halwa. After completing matriculation, I devoted myself entirely to boxing and trained under coach Devraj at the Bhiwani Boxing Academy," he said.
Appeal to Promote Rural Sports
Narendra urged youngsters to embrace discipline and perseverance, saying success comes to athletes who combine hard work with proper sleep, a balanced diet and complete faith in their coaches.
He also appealed to governments to strengthen sports infrastructure in villages.
"If rural talent receives better facilities and support, many more international medal winners will emerge from our villages," he said.
Army Career and International Success
Narendra joined the Indian Army in 2013, where his performances earned him promotion to the rank of Subedar. His impressive international medal haul includes silver medals at the 2012 Youth World Championship in the Philippines, the 2013 Youth Asian Championship in Armenia, and the 2015 Military World Games.
He later won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games before clinching gold at the European Cup six months later. Narendra's achievement has sparked celebrations across Saurkhi village and Hansi district, with his parents Jagdish Berwal and Roshni Devi expressing confidence that the boxer will soon fulfil his dream of winning gold at the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoyain Japan from September 19 to October 4 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic gold for India.
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