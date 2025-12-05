Hans Niemann Outplayed Fabiano Caruana To Win Unique Diving Chess Championship
The player have to dive into the swimming pool to play their moves in an underwater contest.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: American Grandmaster Hans Niemann emerged triumphant in the Diving Chess Championship, a unique event which featured underwater chess. The event occurred in Cape Town, South Africa, as a build-up to the 2025 Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals.
Vidit Gujarathi of India needed to be in the fourth spot in the competition. He suffered a defeat in the match against the recently crowned World Cup winner, Javokhir Sindarov, who earned a third-place finish.
How Diving Chess Championship work?
The event was played in the rooftop pool of the Silo Hotel in Cape Town. The games were played in freestyle format. A chessboard was placed 110 centimetres deep at the bottom of the pool in a unique occurrence. The players have to dive in and go underwater to make their moves. After playing their moves, the respective player comes back to the surface to catch their breath. After one player comes above the surface after playing his move, the opponent must immediately go underneath to play their own move.
We have a new Ultimate Underwater Chess Champion - @HansMokeNiemann! In a 4-player Dive Freestyle Chess tournament consisting of Hans, Vidit, Sindarov and Caruana, Hans defeated Caruana in the finals, and went on to defeat the World Diving Chess Champion, Michal Mazurkiewicz in… pic.twitter.com/wWcdmBuQiW— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 4, 2025
Hans beat Caruana to win the title and later faced the Diving Chess World Champion, Michal Mazurkiewicz. His opponent started the game on high and won a rook and pawn for a bishop early in the game due ot a blunder committed by Hans on the second move in the game.
However, Hans paved his way back into the game to secure a victory.
2025 Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals
The underwater chess championship was one of the events which are played in the lead-up to the 2025 Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals. The final tournament of the tour will be held from December 8–11 in Cape Town. The event is also expected to draw limelight as Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen will headline the event.
Carlsen, along with Levon Aronian and Vincent Keymer, met local chess players at the University of the Western Cape. Carlsen and Aronian made up for a pair while the other duo was of Keymer and his coach, Peter Leko, to play in two simultaneous exhibitions over 40 boards.
Carlsen and Aronian suffered a defeat in four of the 20 games, while the other pair remain undefeated.
Gujarati and Arjun Erigaisi will be presenting the Indian challenge in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals.