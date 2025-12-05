ETV Bharat / sports

Hans Niemann Outplayed Fabiano Caruana To Win Unique Diving Chess Championship

Hyderabad: American Grandmaster Hans Niemann emerged triumphant in the Diving Chess Championship, a unique event which featured underwater chess. The event occurred in Cape Town, South Africa, as a build-up to the 2025 Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals.

Vidit Gujarathi of India needed to be in the fourth spot in the competition. He suffered a defeat in the match against the recently crowned World Cup winner, Javokhir Sindarov, who earned a third-place finish.

How Diving Chess Championship work?

The event was played in the rooftop pool of the Silo Hotel in Cape Town. The games were played in freestyle format. A chessboard was placed 110 centimetres deep at the bottom of the pool in a unique occurrence. The players have to dive in and go underwater to make their moves. After playing their moves, the respective player comes back to the surface to catch their breath. After one player comes above the surface after playing his move, the opponent must immediately go underneath to play their own move.

Hans beat Caruana to win the title and later faced the Diving Chess World Champion, Michal Mazurkiewicz. His opponent started the game on high and won a rook and pawn for a bishop early in the game due ot a blunder committed by Hans on the second move in the game.