ETV Bharat / sports

'Hands Of God,’ Says Siraj On Sudden World Cup Call

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: Mohammed Siraj would have been watching the Real Madrid match on February 15, but God ordained otherwise. He was destined to be called up to save India in its opening match of the T20 World Cup.

Addressing the post-match Press conference in Mumbai after taking India to a difficult victory over the USA, Siraj admitted that his return to the Indian T20 World Cup squad and his decisive role against the USA felt like a dream, after a whirlwind 24 hours that took him from family time to the biggest stage in the sport.

“I was sitting on the flight, and I felt like it was a dream,” Siraj said. “I had not thought that I would play in the World Cup,” he added. Siraj was drafted into the squad at short notice following Harshit Rana’s knee injury, a call-up he had not anticipated after being left out of India’s T20 plans earlier in the year.

“I had been planning for a year that all the World Cup players would get a chance to play in T20. But when I did not play in T20, I understood that I would not be a part of T20 this year,” he said. “But God changed my destiny.”

The fast bowler who took three wickets just a day after being drafted into Team India revealed that he was in recovery mode after domestic commitments when the call came. He initially refused to believe it.

“A day before, Adrian messaged me asking what my plan was. I told him, " Don’t message me, I am resting right now,” Siraj said with a smile. “Then, suddenly, Suryabhai called me and told me to get ready. I said, ‘Suryabhai, don’t make fun of me.’ But he said he was telling the truth,” he said.

Within hours, Siraj was in India colours, delivering early breakthroughs that swung momentum decisively back in India’s favour. “No one can change what God has written,” Siraj said. “Everything was written. So God is great.”

Plan Prep Execution