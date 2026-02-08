'Hands Of God,’ Says Siraj On Sudden World Cup Call
The fast bowler revealed that he was in recovery mode after domestic commitments when the call came.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 7:29 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Mumbai: Mohammed Siraj would have been watching the Real Madrid match on February 15, but God ordained otherwise. He was destined to be called up to save India in its opening match of the T20 World Cup.
Addressing the post-match Press conference in Mumbai after taking India to a difficult victory over the USA, Siraj admitted that his return to the Indian T20 World Cup squad and his decisive role against the USA felt like a dream, after a whirlwind 24 hours that took him from family time to the biggest stage in the sport.
“I was sitting on the flight, and I felt like it was a dream,” Siraj said. “I had not thought that I would play in the World Cup,” he added. Siraj was drafted into the squad at short notice following Harshit Rana’s knee injury, a call-up he had not anticipated after being left out of India’s T20 plans earlier in the year.
“I had been planning for a year that all the World Cup players would get a chance to play in T20. But when I did not play in T20, I understood that I would not be a part of T20 this year,” he said. “But God changed my destiny.”
The fast bowler who took three wickets just a day after being drafted into Team India revealed that he was in recovery mode after domestic commitments when the call came. He initially refused to believe it.
“A day before, Adrian messaged me asking what my plan was. I told him, " Don’t message me, I am resting right now,” Siraj said with a smile. “Then, suddenly, Suryabhai called me and told me to get ready. I said, ‘Suryabhai, don’t make fun of me.’ But he said he was telling the truth,” he said.
Within hours, Siraj was in India colours, delivering early breakthroughs that swung momentum decisively back in India’s favour. “No one can change what God has written,” Siraj said. “Everything was written. So God is great.”
Plan Prep Execution
Despite the suddenness of the call, Siraj insisted he never felt unprepared. “I won’t say I was not ready. You are always ready from inside,” he said. “I have been playing for India for 10 years now. When you get a chance, it doesn’t take that much time.”
Drawing from his recent Ranji Trophy experience, Siraj said the plan was straightforward and conditions based. “The line and length were the same. When we were batting, the new ball was not easy to hit,” he explained. “My plan was to go wicket-to-wicket with the new ball. If I get a wicket there, it will be very helpful for the team,” he said.
The execution followed immediately. “I got the execution and the wicket, so I am very happy.” However, Siraj insisted that his preparation was not compromised by the sudden inclusion. “I came at 3 o’clock and saw the videos earlier,” he said. “Without videos, without preparation, you cannot get into such a big format. Because it is a World Cup tournament.”
Calm Dressing Room
Talking about the impact of the batting collapse in the dressing room, Siraj said there was no panic despite India’s early batting collapse, crediting captain Surya Kumar Yadav for maintaining composure. “It was calm, because Surya was playing at the other end,” Siraj said. “He knows the wicket very well. He said, ‘I am here. We will go forward.’ He was not worried.”
That calmness, Siraj said, defined India’s approach throughout the match. “Even after losing six wickets, there was no panic. Everybody was calm. It felt like we were going to win the match,” he said. Siraj reserved special praise for Surya Kumar’s innings, calling it exceptional given the stage and pressure. “This is not a Ballon d’Or series. It is a World Cup,” Siraj said. “To play such an innings at such a big event is very difficult. Hats off to him,” he added.
Eyes On Tournament
Asked about the mental challenge of a sudden World Cup call-up, Siraj said experience made the transition smoother. “When a youngster comes, he has to think a lot. But when you are continuously playing with India, you know how to prepare yourself and how to prepare your mindset,” he said.
As for how close he came to missing the moment altogether, Siraj smiled and said, “My plan was to watch a Real Madrid match on the 15th,” he said. “But what God has written, that will happen.” For Siraj, the message was simple: preparation never goes unused even when destiny intervenes.
Also read: