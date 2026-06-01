ETV Bharat / sports

Had To Change My Mindset, Not My Game: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, May 31, 2026. ( PTI )

Ahmedabad: At 37 and a half, Virat Kohli still believes in working on his game as he smashed the fastest T20 half-century of his career while fulfilling his long-cherished dream of hitting the winning runs in RCB's IPL-winning chase. Kohli's unbeaten 75 was the cornerstone of RCB's second IPL title and the legend couldn't be more pleased with a dominant effort throughout the season. "(It is the) stuff you dream of. (I) thought of this moment many times, wanting to hit the winning run," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Asked about his 25-ball half-century, Kohli showed why he eternally remains a student of the game. "Such is the demand (that) super young players (are) pushing you to up the ante," he said in jest, but the seriousness of his statement wasn't lost on anyone. "I had to change my mindset, not my game so much, take on bowlers and get extra runs," he added. What has pleased Kohli this season is the fact that in the first 10 games, there were eight different cricketers who won the Player of the Match award. It is no longer a case of the campaign resting on his shoulders. “We've had to wait for so long and then just to have a group of guys where you feel like you're stepping onto the ground, you don't need to be the one to step up every time,” Kohli said. “These guys are behind you (and) around you, who can win games of cricket for you. We have so many Man of the Match awards spread throughout the group as well." Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and their family members celebrate with the tournament trophy after the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, late Sunday, May 31, 2026. (PTI) “You look at world-class bowling of Hoff (Josh Hazlewood), Bhuv (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), Duff (Jacob Duffy), and Krunal Pandya — you can bank on him as good as ever — Rasikh (Salam) Dar was brilliant this season,” Kohli said. The kind of team that RCB management put on the park during the last two seasons has been a clincher, feels Kohli.