ETV Bharat / sports

ACA Announces Rs 25 Lakh Cash Reward For Ground Staff For Working Through Rain-Marred Games

Assam Cricket Association, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and ACA President Taranga Gogoi said on the ACA Social media handle X, "Behind the successful hosting of three Indian Premier League matches at ACA Stadium, Guwahati, stands a team that works tirelessly away from the spotlight — our dedicated ground staff."

Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has honored its ground staff in Guwahati for their tireless efforts. It is thanks to these efforts that three scheduled league matches of IPL 2026 were successfully conducted, despite facing challenging weather conditions. In a commendable gesture on Sunday, the cricket board announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the groundsmen at Barsapara Stadium.

They also said, "Working amidst challenging weather conditions, the curators and groundsmen ensured that the pitches were prepared and maintained to the highest standards." The statement further added, "Their efforts played a pivotal role in the smooth conduct of the matches, and also helped uphold the venue's growing reputation on the national stage."

File Photo: Groundsmen at Guwahati Stadium (Assam Cricket Association 'X' handle)

"In recognition of their invaluable contribution, Assam Cricket Association is proud to announce a reward of ₹25 lakh for the curator and groundsmen. Association president Taranga Gogoi and Secretary Sanatan Das praised the team’s professionalism and commitment, stating that their dedication was instrumental in the seamless execution of the matches." added in the Post.

File Photo: Groundsmen at Guwahati Stadium (Assam Cricket Association 'X' handle)

Out of the three matches hosted at the venue, rain occurred in two games. The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians was reduced to 11 overs due to rain, where the former emerged triumphant. RR's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru also saw rain interrupting the start of the fixture, and it started late as a result, with no overs lost. The grondsmen were awarded for working hard to ensure that the match would take place despite the rain.