ETV Bharat / sports

Gurindervir, Vishal Lower 100M And 400M National Records; Decathlete Tejaswin Scales Mount 8000

Ranchi: Gurindervir Singh ran a sensational race to lower the men's 100m national record time to 10.09 seconds, Vishal TK became the first Indian to run 400m below 45 seconds and decathlete Tejaswin Shankar emerged as the first from the country to accumulate 8000 points on a historic second day of the National Senior Federation Competition here on Saturday.

Gurindervir clocked Asia's second fastest time this season, while Vishal did even better as his 44.98 seconds effort is the continent's best so far this year. In yet another astounding achievement, Asian Games silver medallist Tejaswin became the first Indian to cross the 8000 point mark in the Decathlon, smashing his own national record. His points tally now places him number seven on the Asian all time list.

Representing Reliance Foundation, the 27-year-old Tejaswin accumulated 8057 points in the gruelling 10-event discipline to better his own national record of 7947 set last year. Thowfeeq N of NCOE Trivandrum was a distant second with 7530 points.

Tejaswin, who also holds the men's high jump national record of 2.29m since 2018, also went past the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 7787 points. The 100m showdown between Gurindervir and previous national record holder Animesh Kujur in this meet will be remembered for ages in Indian athletics. The same will also be the case of Vishal's exploits whose time of 44.98 seconds is the best in Asia so far this season.

The day saw three national records being broken, two of them within a span a 30 minutes. The 22-year-old Vishal, representing Tamil Nadu, has been one of the most talked about Indian athletes after he smashed the men's 400m national record with his 45.12 seconds effort in Chennai last year.

On Saturday, he cemented his status with a stunning run of 44.98 seconds to become the first Indian to clock sub 45 seconds.

In the process, he went past the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 44.96 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Also, his 44.98 seconds topped the Asian top list, going ahead of Ammar Ismail Ibrahim who clocked 45.16 seconds in April.

"Athletics fans will certainly keep a track of me when I compete at the global level," said Vishal after conquering new territory on Saturday. On his preparation to break the 45 seconds barrier, he said he had visualised the race.

"I was confident of breaking 45 seconds today," said the Tamil Nadu athlete. Another Tamil Nadu athlete, Rajesh Ramesh clocked 45.31 seconds to finish second while Jay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh was third with 45.47 seconds.

In the men's 100m, Animesh, representing Odisha, had come into the meet as favourite with his national record time of 10.18 seconds set last year. But on the opening day on Friday, the 25-year-old Gurindervir lowered it to 10.17 seconds in the first semifinal heat.

But just five minutes later, the 22-year-old Animesh ran 10.15 seconds in second semifinal heat to regain his national record in dramatic circumstances. The men's 100m national record was smashed twice within minutes on Friday.

On Saturday, Punjab athlete Gurindervir, representing Reliance Foundation here, had the last laugh in the final race as he became the first Indian sprinter to run below 10.10 seconds. In the process, he ran 0.11 seconds faster than Animesh and crossed the finish line at least a couple of feet ahead of his younger rival.

After crossing the finish line, Gurindervir flashed a white paper sheet on which was written: 'Task is not finished yet. Wait I am still standing' with 10.10 written on it. "This record is to prove that I’m not finished and still have power in my legs," said Gurvindervir in post-race interaction. His coach James Hillier said he expected his ward to further improve the NR in the coming months.

"He is learning to execute the plans in the races and his performance graph is getting better,” said Hillier. Pranav Gurav, also of Reliance Foundation, was third with a time of 10.29 seconds. Gurindervir breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 10.16 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).