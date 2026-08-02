ETV Bharat / sports

Gulveer Wins Historic Bronze in Men's 5000m, First In Athletics To Win 2 Medals In Single CWG

Gulveer Singh became first Indian athlete to win two medals in same edition of Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. ( IANS via Media SAI )

Glasgow: Gulveer Singh, on Saturday, scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a 5000m medal in the Commonwealth Games with a bronze as well as the first track and field athlete from the country to win two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Reigning Asian champion Gulveer, who had won a silver in the 10,000m on July 28, finished third in the 5000m with a time of 13 minutes 24.95 seconds to complete a historic double on the concluding day of the athletics competition.

Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang of Kenya took the gold with a time of 13:23.61, while Australia's Ky Robinson, who had earlier won the gold in the 10,000m, clinched the silver, clocking 13:24.70.