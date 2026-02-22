Gulmarg Set To Host Khelo India Winter Games From Monday
Gulmarg will host the sixth Khelo India Winter Games from February 23, with over 300 athletes competing in alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboarding events.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Gulmarg, India's best skiing destination located in north Kashmir, is all set to host the sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games as more than 300 athletes are likely to take part in the games, which will be held on the snow slopes of the ski resort.
The inaugural ceremony will be held on Monday (February 23). Officials said that besides the main athletes, the number of delegates may go up to 600 as coaches and technical staff will also arrive with the teams from different states of the country. Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and snowboarding remain the main features of the event during the three-day games.
In preparation for the three-day event, the outgoing Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa held meetings with officials of various departments who are involved in organising the event. He said that the key venues of the games include Gulmarg Club, Kangdori Slope, and the main ski slope for the inaugural ceremony scheduled for February 23.
Official sources said that Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to inaugurate the event on Monday, and to host him, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will stay at Gulmarg tonight, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and UT Sports minister will arrive on Monday.
Officers from sports, tourism, health, police, civil administration, and other line departments accompanied the DC during the inspection. Sherpa inspected the Gulmarg Golf Club and other designated competition and accommodation sites to ensure that all necessary arrangements had been put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the sporting event.
Sherpa reviewed venue preparedness, lodging facilities for athletes and officials, transportation plans, medical facilities, emergency response mechanisms, sanitation, power and water supply, and security arrangements.
He said that the event is of national-level importance and hosting it is a matter of pride for the district, and showcases Gulmarg as a premier winter sports destination.
The first edition was held in March 2020, and 1,123 athletes participated in 13 disciplines. Athletes and participants from Jammu and Kashmir had led the medal tally in the inaugural edition. In the second edition of 2021, 1,208 athletes participated. J&K took 18 gold medals in that edition.
In the third edition of 2023, 1,395 athletes took part, and in this edition, Jammu and Kashmir won 26 gold medals, 25 silver, and 25 bronze medals. In the following editions of 2024 and 2025, the participants declined as Gulmarg received late snowfall during those winters. In the 2024 edition, Indian Army teams made a breakthrough by winning 10 gold, five silver and six bronze medals. In the 2025 deferred edition due to less snowfall, it won seven gold, five silver and six bronze medals.
“Last year we had to postpone the Khelo India Games thrice, as there was no timely snowfall, but this year we received snowfall in Chillai Kalan, and with that we can organise the games in a better way,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said during his visit to Gulmarg in January.
In view of the rush of athletes and officials, the traffic police in Kashmir have said that a rigid one-way traffic system will be enforced under which vehicles will enter near the Government Hospital and proceed via JK TDC Huts, Hilltop, Khyber, Gondola, Helipad, Forest Guest House, the main venue, HAWS, and Children Park, before exiting near the Golf Club.
The games will trigger a tourist rush to the ski resort as visitors arrive for travel and as spectators to enjoy watching the three-day snow-show. The snow-slopes of Gulmarg witnessed a good rush of tourists during the New Year and the snowfall. The games have generated more optimism among the tour operators and hoteliers who saw an uptick in economic activity after the April 2025 Pahalgam attack on tourists, which dealt a blow to the tourism sector.
Before the inaugural, the local ski instructors and other stakeholders are eager to host and welcome the athletes. Altaf Hussain, a ski instructor, said they are ready to welcome the participants and other guests. “The event will promote sports and economic activity here,” he said.
Also Read