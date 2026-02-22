ETV Bharat / sports

Gulmarg Set To Host Khelo India Winter Games From Monday

Srinagar: Gulmarg, India's best skiing destination located in north Kashmir, is all set to host the sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games as more than 300 athletes are likely to take part in the games, which will be held on the snow slopes of the ski resort.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Monday (February 23). Officials said that besides the main athletes, the number of delegates may go up to 600 as coaches and technical staff will also arrive with the teams from different states of the country. Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and snowboarding remain the main features of the event during the three-day games.

In preparation for the three-day event, the outgoing Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa held meetings with officials of various departments who are involved in organising the event. He said that the key venues of the games include Gulmarg Club, Kangdori Slope, and the main ski slope for the inaugural ceremony scheduled for February 23.

Official sources said that Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to inaugurate the event on Monday, and to host him, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will stay at Gulmarg tonight, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and UT Sports minister will arrive on Monday.

Officers from sports, tourism, health, police, civil administration, and other line departments accompanied the DC during the inspection. Sherpa inspected the Gulmarg Golf Club and other designated competition and accommodation sites to ensure that all necessary arrangements had been put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the sporting event.

Sherpa reviewed venue preparedness, lodging facilities for athletes and officials, transportation plans, medical facilities, emergency response mechanisms, sanitation, power and water supply, and security arrangements.

He said that the event is of national-level importance and hosting it is a matter of pride for the district, and showcases Gulmarg as a premier winter sports destination.