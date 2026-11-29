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Gukesh, Sindarov Play Out Fourth Successive Draw In World Chess Championship

Chess grandmasters Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, left, plays against chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju of India, during the first round of the World Chess Championship, at Fondation Bodmer in Cologny, near Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Geneva: Defending champion D Gukesh of India and his Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov played out their fourth successive draw in the World Chess Championship here on Saturday, with neither player willing to take undue risks in a closely fought Game 4.

Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh looked to put Sindarov under pressure in the Petrov Defence, but the Uzbek responded with accurate moves to keep the position balanced.

After an interesting battle and a series of exchanges, the players agreed to a draw after 34 moves, leaving the scores level at 2-2 in the 14-game championship. The game began with the familiar Petrov Defence, but Gukesh introduced an unusual idea. Sindarov responded after taking time to assess the unfamiliar position. The Indian continued to develop his pieces and came up with another interesting idea on the ninth move. The queen manoeuvre was aimed at creating attacking possibilities and putting pressure on the black position. Sindarov, however, understood the plan and responded well on the ninth move before keeping his position secure. Gukesh tried to make progress through his pieces and pawn advances to maintain the pressure. Sindarov, however, remained alert and did not allow the Indian to build a lasting advantage. The game then entered a phase of exchanges, with both players giving up their rooks. The position gradually simplified into a queen endgame, leaving Gukesh with little room to create winning chances. The Indian continued to look for opportunities through a series of queen checks, but Sindarov held his ground. The players repeated their moves towards the end, with Gukesh checking the black king before the game ended in a draw after 34 moves.