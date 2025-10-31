Internet Reacts To D Gukesh’s Composed Move Avenging Hikaru Nakamura’s Antics In Clutch Chess Championship
Gukesh Dommaraju was seen composed after beating Hikaru Nakamura in their recent checkmate controversy.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju delivered an impressive performance on the first day of the 2025 Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown. Magnus Carlsen won the competition with two rounds to spare, but Gukesh’s reaction after the win against Hikaru Nakamura drew reactions from social media users.
Coming into the match, Gukesh had three wins and two draws in his kitty. On the other hand, Nakaumra was in third position with three points.
D Gukesh didn’t raise his hands in victory — he simply reset the board. ♟️— The Haryana Story (@TheHaryanaStory) October 29, 2025
After defeating Hikaru Nakamura at the Clutch Chess Showdown 2025, India’s young world champion once again proved that grace is the greatest power. pic.twitter.com/FL15YwQ3Jq
Beyond the standings, all the eyes were on the rematch between the two. Earlier, Nakamura had made waves in the checkmate tournament for a theatrical moment where he threw Gukesh’s king into the crowd after beating him. The clip soon went viral, and Nakamura received backlash from the users on the Internet.
समय-समय का खेल है समय बड़ा बलवान है अहंकार में मत रहिए— neeraj yadav (@apna123neeraj) October 29, 2025
अपने खेल की हमेशा इज्जत करनी चाहिए खेल चाहे जो भी हो छोटा बड़ा D गुकेश ने सबका दिल जीत लिया -
6 October -कल तुम्हारा दिन था
28 October -आज हमारा दिन है
D.Gukesh ने Hikaaru Nakamura हाल ही में हुआ टूर्नामेंट में हराया… pic.twitter.com/857f8FBSfT
Later, it was revealed that Nakamura’s antics were part of a staged promotional stunt. Many still viewed the act as unnecessary showboating.
At Clutch Chess, Gukesh got his payback, beating the American Chess Grandmaster. He outplayed Nakamura thanks to his precision on the board and an ice-cool composure. However, unlike Nakamura, Gukesh came out with no celebration, no reaction, just a handshake and a quiet exit.
D Gukesh Wins Hearts With Act After Beating King-Throwing Hikaru Nakamura pic.twitter.com/Hr5VcbV4Xq— India 2047 (@India2047in) October 30, 2025
Many hailed him for his composed reaction after the triumph.
Also, some claimed that Nakamura’s ego was dismantled.