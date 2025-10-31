ETV Bharat / sports

Internet Reacts To D Gukesh’s Composed Move Avenging Hikaru Nakamura’s Antics In Clutch Chess Championship

Hyderabad: World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju delivered an impressive performance on the first day of the 2025 Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown. Magnus Carlsen won the competition with two rounds to spare, but Gukesh’s reaction after the win against Hikaru Nakamura drew reactions from social media users.

Coming into the match, Gukesh had three wins and two draws in his kitty. On the other hand, Nakaumra was in third position with three points.

Beyond the standings, all the eyes were on the rematch between the two. Earlier, Nakamura had made waves in the checkmate tournament for a theatrical moment where he threw Gukesh’s king into the crowd after beating him. The clip soon went viral, and Nakamura received backlash from the users on the Internet.