ETV Bharat / sports

Gukesh Crumbling Under Pressure, Needs To Shut Out Noise: Nakamura

Paris: World champion D Gukesh is crumbling under the weight of expectations and needs to shut out the noise to regain his form ahead of his title defence, said American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, who also revealed that the 2028 Chess Olympiad could potentially be his last tournament featuring "true classical" chess.

Gukesh has faced a slump since his historic 2024 World Championship win, dropping down in ratings after finishing last at both Norway Chess and a recent event in Chennai, alongside low finishes at the Tata Steel Chess and Prague Masters.

"I don't know what Gukesh can do differently. I know what he should have done differently, which is to basically be willing to take draws in a lot of games instead of trying to play for the win," Nakamura said to a query by news agency PTI on Wednesday.

"But obviously, I'm not Indian. So, I don't necessarily understand the culture, all the pressure that he's facing. But I get the general sense that there's a lot of pressure whether it's external, whether it's internal. I think he's crumbling because of it.

"I think if he can kind of just, like, block it all out, forget that he's world champion. You know, this is obviously quotable. But sort of forget that he's never going to be Magnus Carlsen. I'm quite confident his rating will go back up."

Gukesh's classical FIDE rating dropped to 2703 in the August 2026 list. "I don't know if it'll go to 2,800. But I mean, he'll definitely get to, like, 2,740 at least if he kind of just puts a couple of things out of his mind. But obviously, it's very hard," Nakamura continued.

"I mean, he's one of the world champions. And you're not the best player. And everyone's comparing you to probably the greatest player of all time. And it's very difficult mentally."

Nakamura, however, does not believe Gukesh's upcoming title defence against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov is a foregone conclusion despite considering him the underdog.

"Even though I think, Gukesh is the big underdog in the match, I don't think it's that unlikely that he wins the match. It's like 75-25 in favour of Sindarov... if the match happens today, Sindarov is playing better. So Sindarov is likely to win. But as I said, 75-25 doesn't necessarily mean you're going to win every time.

"But I think it's going to be a close match. I don't think it's going to be some blowout like a lot of people think it will be."

Nakamura's assessment of Gukesh also comes in the context of what he sees as a remarkable transformation in Indian chess although he still believes five-time champion Vishwanathan Anand remains the "Godfather".

"There was only one Indian player from the time I was probably like 6-7 years old when I started until I was about 30 or around there. So, I mean, it's a big difference when you have a lot of them competing. Make no mistake, I still think Vishy is the best Indian player ever.