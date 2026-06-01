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Gujarat Titans Suffer Another Blow After Losing IPL Final; Team Bus Catches Fire

The team bus of the Gujarat Titans suffered a mid-road breakdown due to a short circuit.

gujarat titans team bus short circuit
File Photo: Gujarat Titans (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans survived a safety scare after losing the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. According to a report by the news agency PTI, players and support staff were forced to evacuate the bus after it suffered a breakdown mid-road on Sunday Night.

The report further mentions that the incident occurred while the team was travelling back to their team hotel. Smoke reportedly spread inside the bus as a short circuit caused the vehicle to break down, which led to an immediate evacuation.

Fortunately, all the players and support staff escaped harm. The squad was waiting on the roadside before an alternate bus was arranged to take them back to the hotel safely.

The incident signed off a disappointing night for GT, who lost in the final without putting up a fight. They managed to post only 155/8 while batting first, and the opposition chased it with five wickets in hand.

A busy travel itinerary for GT

Gujarat Titans’ travel due to their match schedule has also been one of the talking points on social media after the final. They had to travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 to play against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2.

Afterwards, they have to travel to their home base, Ahmedabad, to play the final. The travel was initially scheduled on May 30, but it was delayed because of inclement weather in Mullanpur.

GT’s Director of Cricket denied to give hectic travelling schedule as the reason behind the loss.

"I don't want to take away from the fact that RCB have won by simply stating that we've had this number of games in these short days and we're fatigued and that's not really what we're about," said Vikram Solanki, GT’s Director of Cricket, in the post-match press conference.

"Admittedly, it (155/8) was a below-par total but they showed great fight to try and defend it. We might make an assessment of what we might have done differently; that's a given. But I think you've got to accept that the opposition sometimes play well as well."

TAGGED:

GUJARAT TITANS TEAM BUS
GUJARAT TITANS BUS SHORT CIRCUIT
GUJARAT TITANS TEAM BUS FIRE TODAY
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 GT VS RCB

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