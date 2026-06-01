ETV Bharat / sports

Gujarat Titans Suffer Another Blow After Losing IPL Final; Team Bus Catches Fire

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans survived a safety scare after losing the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. According to a report by the news agency PTI, players and support staff were forced to evacuate the bus after it suffered a breakdown mid-road on Sunday Night.

The report further mentions that the incident occurred while the team was travelling back to their team hotel. Smoke reportedly spread inside the bus as a short circuit caused the vehicle to break down, which led to an immediate evacuation.

Fortunately, all the players and support staff escaped harm. The squad was waiting on the roadside before an alternate bus was arranged to take them back to the hotel safely.

The incident signed off a disappointing night for GT, who lost in the final without putting up a fight. They managed to post only 155/8 while batting first, and the opposition chased it with five wickets in hand.