Gujarat Titans Register First Win Of Season Beating Delhi Capitals In A Thrilling Contest
Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run in a thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST
Delhi: Gujarat Titans scored their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
DC got off to a flying start as openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka added 76 runs from 8.1 overs for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed on 41. However, Rashid Khan picked two wickets in a row, dismissing Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi in the 10th over, bringing back GT into the game.
While KL Rahul was fighting from one end, wickets were falling from the other. The team needed 69 runs from 5 overs, and Rahul was on the crease with Stubbs. However, Rahul was dismissed after a fighting knock of 92 by Mohammad Siraj. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 92 runs from 52 deliveries, laced with four sixes.
David Miller then played an explosive knock in the end to take the team near the finish line. He scored 41 runs from 20 deliveries in a contest that went down to the wire. However, a run out on the last ball cost DC the match, and they lost the contest by 1 run.
Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. It was a shaky start for the Gujarat Titans as they suffered an early blow in the form of Sai Sudharsan (12). However, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill joined hands to form a 60-run partnership for the second wicket. While Gill kept rotating strike from one end, Buttler whacked the ball all around the park, completing a half-century in 24 balls.
The way in which the English batter was playing, it looked like he would take the game away from the other side. But Kuldeep Yadav struck at a crucial moment to dismiss Buttler on 52.