ETV Bharat / sports

Gujarat Titans Register First Win Of Season Beating Delhi Capitals In A Thrilling Contest

Delhi: Gujarat Titans scored their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC got off to a flying start as openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka added 76 runs from 8.1 overs for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed on 41. However, Rashid Khan picked two wickets in a row, dismissing Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi in the 10th over, bringing back GT into the game.

While KL Rahul was fighting from one end, wickets were falling from the other. The team needed 69 runs from 5 overs, and Rahul was on the crease with Stubbs. However, Rahul was dismissed after a fighting knock of 92 by Mohammad Siraj. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 92 runs from 52 deliveries, laced with four sixes.