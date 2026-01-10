ETV Bharat / sports

“No Doubt It Will Be A Successful Season,” Says Head Coach Klinger As Adani Sportsline-Owned Gujarat Giants Eye Confident Start

Hyderabad: The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants are all set to take on UP Warriorz in their opening match of the Women's Premier League 2026 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

The team has had an intense pre-season camp in Mumbai and are all geared up to build on their previous year's maiden playoffs qualification.

Speaking on the eve of their opening match, Head Coach Michael Klinger said, “Qualifying for the finals for the first time in WPL history was a fantastic achievement for Gujarat, but this season is a fresh start. Every team begins on an even playing field, and starting well is important as it helps build confidence within the group. We’re here to win the competition, but we’re also here to enjoy the journey and focus on player development. Over the next month, our aim is that every player finishes this tournament as a better cricketer than when they arrived. From the way the group has trained over the last four or five days, I have no doubt it will be a successful season, both in terms of results and individual growth.”

Speaking on the team composition, Klinger said, “We’re going to have some selection headaches when it comes to picking our best XI, and that’s always a good thing. We’ve got genuine depth and plenty of options, particularly because of the number of high-quality all-rounders in the squad. When we looked at the most successful teams over the last few seasons, one common factor was the presence of strong all-rounders."