18-Year-Old Gout Gout Scripts History Shattering Usain Bolt’s 200m Sprint Record
Gout Gout registered a timing of 19.67 seconds to win the 200m sprint at the Australian Championships.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gout Gout dished out a historical performance at the Australian Athletics Championships on Sunday with a timing of 19.67 seconds in the 200m to win the title. With his timing, the Australian youngster has gone past the benchmark set by the Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt. He has shattered the Bolt’s under-23 timings with his incredible performance.
Bolt’s best time before the age of 23 was 19.93 seconds. 18-year-old Gout has now significantly quicker scripting a record. For an athlete of such a young age, it is notable that the time places him amongst one of the quickest in the world. Also, he made a sharp improvement from his previous best of 20.02, which underlined his speed and progression.
18-year-old GOUT GOUT 🇦🇺 19.67s (1.7) over 200m at Australian Championships in Sydney!!🤯🤯— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) April 12, 2026
A new U20 World Record ☑️
National Record ☑️
First Australian man under 20 seconds ☑️
A star is born!pic.twitter.com/1GTfFJ4gst
Gout had previously recorded a timing of under 20 seconds, but it was not considered an official mark. Therefore, it was his first sub-20 performance in the 200 meters.
A strong field was involved in the final, with Aidan Murphy finishing in the second position with a time of 19.88, and Calab Law occupied the third position in 20.21. Gout separated himself from the pack in the latter half of the race. Gout also benefited from the absence of Lachlan Kennedy, who is also one of the strongest contenders in the event.
Who is Gout Gout?
The Australian youngster has emerged as one of the most closely watched athletes in the country. He has established himself with a series of strong performances at the national level and a record in the age-group races. Also, the exposure to the senior competition has helped him feature regularly against the older athletes.
His rise has come through steady improvements in timing and race execution. From 20.02, he has improved to 19.67 thanks to his development on both physical and technical refinement.
Gout is still rising through the junior level, and might be one of the future stars in the world of athletics.