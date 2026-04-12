ETV Bharat / sports

18-Year-Old Gout Gout Scripts History Shattering Usain Bolt’s 200m Sprint Record

Hyderabad: Gout Gout dished out a historical performance at the Australian Athletics Championships on Sunday with a timing of 19.67 seconds in the 200m to win the title. With his timing, the Australian youngster has gone past the benchmark set by the Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt. He has shattered the Bolt’s under-23 timings with his incredible performance.

Bolt’s best time before the age of 23 was 19.93 seconds. 18-year-old Gout has now significantly quicker scripting a record. For an athlete of such a young age, it is notable that the time places him amongst one of the quickest in the world. Also, he made a sharp improvement from his previous best of 20.02, which underlined his speed and progression.

Gout had previously recorded a timing of under 20 seconds, but it was not considered an official mark. Therefore, it was his first sub-20 performance in the 200 meters.