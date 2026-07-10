Google Comes Up With Special Surprise For Erling Haaland Fans With Viking Row Celebration
Google has come up with a special animation for the fans of Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has been making waves in the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring seven goals so far for the national side. He has played a key role in the team making it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. He has fascinated not only with his goalscoring ability but also with his presence on his social media.
The 25-year-old has now uploaded a cheeky post on his ‘X’ handle asking his admirers to search for his name on Google, where as given a tribute. It celebrates the World Cup heroics with a Viking-inspired animation paying tribute to Norway’s iconic supporters’ celebration.
Haaland’s popularity has risen as many viewers are taking notice of the 6-foot-5-inch-tall striker’s playing style and the striker’s personality. With his consistent goal-scoring, fans are more excited to learn about the Manchester City forward.
One thing to do today… search my name on Google 😉— Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 9, 2026
Adding some spice to the already built hype around him, Google has come up with a special surprise praising Haaland’s contribution so far in the competition.
What is Google’s special tribute for Haaland?
Fans who search for the popular Norwegian footballer will get a special result beyond the regular search results.
When users type Haaland’s name into Google, a pop-up appears displaying seven characters dressed in traditional Norwegian costumes who are seen rowing at the bottom of the screen. The animation pays tribute to the Viking Row celebration, which is a trademark of Norwegian culture. The supporter mimics rowing a Viking longboat. Haaland himself shared the surprise with his fans, writing a post: “One thing to do today… search my name on Google”.
Norway's Viking row celebration goes viral
While Haaland has grabbed the limelight with his performance in the World Cup so far, Norway's Viking row celebration has also made headlines. In this celebration, supporters and players engaged in a synchronised routine where they pretended to row a longboat. The team is expressing themselves through these celebrations after every win.
Haaland in the World Cup 2026
The Norwegian footballer has been impressive in the elite football tournament. In the recent match against Brazil, he scored a brace and took his World Cup tally to seven goals. With his tally, he became the player with the joint-most goals in his debut World Cup, equalling Poland’s Grzegorz Lato, who amassed seven goals in 1974.
He has scored seven goals from just 18 shots in the tournament, for a 39% conversion rate.