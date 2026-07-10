ETV Bharat / sports

Google Comes Up With Special Surprise For Erling Haaland Fans With Viking Row Celebration

Hyderabad: Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has been making waves in the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring seven goals so far for the national side. He has played a key role in the team making it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. He has fascinated not only with his goalscoring ability but also with his presence on his social media.

The 25-year-old has now uploaded a cheeky post on his ‘X’ handle asking his admirers to search for his name on Google, where as given a tribute. It celebrates the World Cup heroics with a Viking-inspired animation paying tribute to Norway’s iconic supporters’ celebration.

Haaland’s popularity has risen as many viewers are taking notice of the 6-foot-5-inch-tall striker’s playing style and the striker’s personality. With his consistent goal-scoring, fans are more excited to learn about the Manchester City forward.

Adding some spice to the already built hype around him, Google has come up with a special surprise praising Haaland’s contribution so far in the competition.

What is Google’s special tribute for Haaland?