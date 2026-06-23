ETV Bharat / sports

Google Celebrates Lionel Messi’s All-Time World Cup Record With Unique Animation; Gets Over 10 Million Replays

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi is one of the biggest names in the footballing world, and everyone who adores the sport praises the Argentine superstar. Google has also come forward with a special initiative to honour Messi’s recent record of scoring the most goals in the FIFA World Cup, and the animation has got a massive response.

The footballing storm named Messi has become unstoppable, and the legendary Argentine player is crushing records with his footwork with every appearance he makes on the football field. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a witness to Messi’s wizardry this time, and the left-footed forward broke another record in the Group J clash of the tournament between Argentina and Australia.

By scoring two goals in the fixture, Messi has become the leading goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Before the start of the match, he was tied with Miroslav Klose of Germany with 16 World Cup goals. With two goals against Austria, he took his tally to 18 and has raced ahead in the list.

How Google is celebrating Messi’s achievement?