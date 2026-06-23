Google Celebrates Lionel Messi’s All-Time World Cup Record With Unique Animation; Gets Over 10 Million Replays
Google celebrated Lionel Messi’s record of scoring the most goals in the history of the FIFA World Cup in the match against Austria.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lionel Messi is one of the biggest names in the footballing world, and everyone who adores the sport praises the Argentine superstar. Google has also come forward with a special initiative to honour Messi’s recent record of scoring the most goals in the FIFA World Cup, and the animation has got a massive response.
The footballing storm named Messi has become unstoppable, and the legendary Argentine player is crushing records with his footwork with every appearance he makes on the football field. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a witness to Messi’s wizardry this time, and the left-footed forward broke another record in the Group J clash of the tournament between Argentina and Australia.
By scoring two goals in the fixture, Messi has become the leading goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Before the start of the match, he was tied with Miroslav Klose of Germany with 16 World Cup goals. With two goals against Austria, he took his tally to 18 and has raced ahead in the list.
How Google is celebrating Messi’s achievement?
Google has come up with a special animation on its search option. When a user types ‘Messi’ on the Google search bar, a football animation appears with a lot of decorations on the page running through. Also, a football moves from the bottom of the screen upwards with the " All-time World Cup goals record holder’ written below it.
Also, at the bottom line, there is an option to replay the animation as well as share it. Notably, the animation has received more than 10 million replays so far. The animation can be shared on platforms like Gmail, Facebook, X, Reddit and WhatsApp.
Leading goal-scorers in World Cup history
|Player (team)
|Goals
|Competitions
|Versions
|1
|Lionel Messi (Argentina)
|18
|28
|2006, 2014, 2018, 2022,2026
|2
|Miroslav Klose (Germany)
|16
|24
|2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
|3
|Kylian Mbappe (France)
|16
|16
|2018, 2022,2026
|4
|Ronaldo (Brazil)
|15
|19
|1998, 2002, 2006
|5
|Gerd Muller (Germany)
|14
|13
|1970, 1974
|6
|Just Fontaine (France)
|13
|6
|1958