ETV Bharat / sports

Gonda Wrestling Controversy: Sakshi Malik Urges PM, Sports Minister To Intervene

Hyderabad: The ongoing tussle between the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Vinesh Phogat has witnessed a new chapter with Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik coming in support of Vinesh Phogat. She criticised the federation after Vinesh was not allowed to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Minister to give her trials.

"I can give many examples where sports federations in other countries make rules easier for their athletes so that women there can continue to compete for the country and win medals even after becoming mothers. On the other hand, our federation brings in such rules just two days before so that Vinesh is unable to make a comeback," Sakshi said in a video on X on Tuesday.

A row has erupted over Vinesh Phogat's wrestling ambitions (PTI)

"My humble request to the Honourable Prime Minister, the Honourable Sports Minister, and the Wrestling Federation is that Vinesh should be given trials, so that she too can win medals for the country, bring glory to the nation, and set an example that in our country as well, women can continue to play even after becoming mothers, can win medals, and can make the country proud,” Sakshi said.

Vinesh was planning to participate in the 57 kg category. She arrived at the venue but was denied verification and training hall access. After which, she addressed the media saying it is a conspiracy