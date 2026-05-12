Gonda Wrestling Controversy: Sakshi Malik Urges PM, Sports Minister To Intervene
The battle between WFI and Vinesh Phogat has seen a new episode with Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik supporting the latter.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing tussle between the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Vinesh Phogat has witnessed a new chapter with Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik coming in support of Vinesh Phogat. She criticised the federation after Vinesh was not allowed to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Minister to give her trials.
"I can give many examples where sports federations in other countries make rules easier for their athletes so that women there can continue to compete for the country and win medals even after becoming mothers. On the other hand, our federation brings in such rules just two days before so that Vinesh is unable to make a comeback," Sakshi said in a video on X on Tuesday.
"My humble request to the Honourable Prime Minister, the Honourable Sports Minister, and the Wrestling Federation is that Vinesh should be given trials, so that she too can win medals for the country, bring glory to the nation, and set an example that in our country as well, women can continue to play even after becoming mothers, can win medals, and can make the country proud,” Sakshi said.
Vinesh was planning to participate in the 57 kg category. She arrived at the venue but was denied verification and training hall access. After which, she addressed the media saying it is a conspiracy
“They want me to quit wrestling. Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan and their team want that. They are in power and control everything."
She also added that her team will do whatever they can to do within their power.
WFI chief Sanjay Singh said that Vinesh wouldn’t be allowed to compete.
“She cannot participate in the tournament without responding to the notice. It was explained that Vinesh's registration had been processed initially. However, following a review of the data, a notice was issued to her regarding disciplinary misconduct,” he said.
According to Sanjay Singh, Vinesh had requested permission to come and compete here, but doing so would be in violation of the WFI's constitution and regulations.