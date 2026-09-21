Godavari Golden Eagles Beat Amaravati e-Champions By One Run In Women Andhra Premier League
For Amaravati e-Champions, Devika played a sensational knock of 63 runs, but that was not enough for a win.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Amaravati: In a thrilling match in the Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL) on Monday, Godavari Golden Eagles won by one run at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Mangalagiri.
Godavari Golden Eagles batted first against the Amaravati e-Champions. They posted a challenging total of 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Later, during the run-chase, Amaravati e-Champions was bowled out for 143 runs.
Devika scored a valiant 63, but her effort went in vain as she was unable to take the team home. This was the first loss for Amaravati e-Champions in the marquee tournament, organised by the ACA.
Earlier, the team had defeated Vizag Firebirds by 17 runs in their opening game and then edged past Rayalaseema Zen Stars by 7 runs in their second game.
Godavari Golden Eagles bowler Srushti Shekhar took 2 wickets in her four overs and gave away 12 runs. She took the crucial wickets of Deeksha and Sahithi. In the last over, Amaravati e-Champions needed 11 runs, but they managed to score only 9 runs.
Earlier, Godavari Golden Eagles rode on a half-century by Pushpita Gowda. Flavia Pereira (37) and Mahalakshmi (20) also made significant contributions with the bat.
Wadde Akshaya (1), Winnie Sujan (11), and Udvita (0) failed to score big as wickets fell in quick succession. Among the Amaravati e-Champions bowlers, Pujita 2, Lakshmi, and Tarini Joshi took one wicket each.
Read More