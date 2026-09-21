ETV Bharat / sports

Godavari Golden Eagles Beat Amaravati e-Champions By One Run In Women Andhra Premier League

An Amaravati e-Champions player in action during their match against Godavari Golden Eagles on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: In a thrilling match in the Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL) on Monday, Godavari Golden Eagles won by one run at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Mangalagiri.

Godavari Golden Eagles batted first against the Amaravati e-Champions. They posted a challenging total of 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Later, during the run-chase, Amaravati e-Champions was bowled out for 143 runs.

Devika scored a valiant 63, but her effort went in vain as she was unable to take the team home. This was the first loss for Amaravati e-Champions in the marquee tournament, organised by the ACA.

Earlier, the team had defeated Vizag Firebirds by 17 runs in their opening game and then edged past Rayalaseema Zen Stars by 7 runs in their second game.