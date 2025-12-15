ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT Tour Of India: Lionel Messi's Arrival In Delhi Delayed Due To Fog

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi’s arrival in Delhi for his India tour has been delayed due to the fog. His flight was deferred on Sunday as a result of the inclement weather. Messi was in Mumbai yesterday on his three-day tour, which involves visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. As his charter flight was held due to the foggy conditions, the footballing superstar could not arrive on time on Indian soil.

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport, and his arrival in the city has been delayed. His plans in the city include meeting with the Chief Justice of India and the Army Chief of India. The World Cup winner has visited Kolkata and Mumbai earlier on his tour.

Messi’s Delhi leg schedule

A friendly match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Messi will arrive there to interact with fans and demonstrate some penalty kicks. Virat Kohli will be the guest at the venue and will meet the football legend. Just like Hyderabad and Mumbai events, fans will be able to see their idol show some supreme football skills at the venue.