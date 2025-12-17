ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT Tour Of India 2025: Messi Thanks India For Hospitality; Hopes For Bright Football Future In Country

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi expressed optimism about football in India and thanked the country for the generous hospitality he received during his three-day visit. During his visit to four cities as part of the GOAT Tour of India 2025, which saw thousands of fans buying tickets to catch a glimpse of the Argentine footballer.

The 38-year-old departed for Miami, where he plays his club football currently for Inter Miami. He extended his stay in the country for a day to visit the Vantara Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani.

Sharing the glimpses of his tour, Messi shared a 1-minute video from the tour, which included interactions with Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and several young footballers.