GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi’s ‘Superfans’ Cancel Their Honeymoon To Catch A Glimpse Of Star Footballer

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata as part of his four-city Goat India Tour, which has created a lot of frenzy among the fans. While every fan has their own story of how they planned for the much-awaited tour, a couple also shared their tale, which showed the kind of adoration and love Messi enjoys from his fans. The story of the couple has intrigued social media. The duo shared that they cancelled their honeymoon just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar.

“Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important.. We have been following him since 2010,” a woman told ANI.

Another man told the news agency that they cancelled their honeymoon plans as they wanted to see Messi first.

“We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years.”