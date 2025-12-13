ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi’s ‘Superfans’ Cancel Their Honeymoon To Catch A Glimpse Of Star Footballer

A couple who have come to Kolkata to meet Lionel Messi revealed that they cancelled their honeymoon plans.

GOAT India Tour 2025 Football Icon
Football fans cancelled their honeymoon for Messi's visit in India (ANI 'X' handle screen grab and AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 13, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata as part of his four-city Goat India Tour, which has created a lot of frenzy among the fans. While every fan has their own story of how they planned for the much-awaited tour, a couple also shared their tale, which showed the kind of adoration and love Messi enjoys from his fans. The story of the couple has intrigued social media. The duo shared that they cancelled their honeymoon just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar.

“Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important.. We have been following him since 2010,” a woman told ANI.

Another man told the news agency that they cancelled their honeymoon plans as they wanted to see Messi first.

“We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years.”

The couple got married just a week ago on December 5. Initially, they were planning to go on a honeymoon, but cancelled it after getting to know about Messi’s event.

Messi’s schedule in Kolkata

Messi is reported to have a meeting in closed doors with a sponsor before the main event at the Salt Lake Stadium, where he footballer is scheduled to arrive at 10:50 am. He will also interact with the players from the Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars. The teams will lock horns in an exhibition match. The event also includes a ‘Masterclass with Lionel Messi’.

Messi’s visit to other places

Messi will fly to Hyderabad from Kolkata for the evening leg of the GOAT tour. Also, he will visit Mumbai for an event at the Wankhede Stadium. The final stop for the tour is Delhi, where Messi is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TAGGED:

LIONEL MESSI IN INDIA
LIONEL MESSI INDIA VISIT
ARGENTINIAN FOOTBALL TEAM
LIONEL MESSI FANS
GOAT INDIA TOUR 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.