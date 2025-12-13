GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi’s ‘Superfans’ Cancel Their Honeymoon To Catch A Glimpse Of Star Footballer
A couple who have come to Kolkata to meet Lionel Messi revealed that they cancelled their honeymoon plans.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata as part of his four-city Goat India Tour, which has created a lot of frenzy among the fans. While every fan has their own story of how they planned for the much-awaited tour, a couple also shared their tale, which showed the kind of adoration and love Messi enjoys from his fans. The story of the couple has intrigued social media. The duo shared that they cancelled their honeymoon just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar.
“Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important.. We have been following him since 2010,” a woman told ANI.
#WATCH | West Bengal | A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, " ... last friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because messi is coming as this is important... we have been following him since 2010..." pic.twitter.com/9UKx0K9dGy— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
Another man told the news agency that they cancelled their honeymoon plans as they wanted to see Messi first.
“We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years.”
#WATCH | West Bengal | On the visit of star footballer Lionel Messi, a fan says, " ... we recently got married, but on messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see messi... we are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12… pic.twitter.com/QIqLTbYOvh— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
The couple got married just a week ago on December 5. Initially, they were planning to go on a honeymoon, but cancelled it after getting to know about Messi’s event.
Messi’s schedule in Kolkata
Messi is reported to have a meeting in closed doors with a sponsor before the main event at the Salt Lake Stadium, where he footballer is scheduled to arrive at 10:50 am. He will also interact with the players from the Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars. The teams will lock horns in an exhibition match. The event also includes a ‘Masterclass with Lionel Messi’.
Messi’s visit to other places
Messi will fly to Hyderabad from Kolkata for the evening leg of the GOAT tour. Also, he will visit Mumbai for an event at the Wankhede Stadium. The final stop for the tour is Delhi, where Messi is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.