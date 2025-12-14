ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Arrives At Wankhede; Sachin Tendulkar, CM Fadnavis Also Present For Ceremony

Mumbai: Lionel Messi, who is one of the most popular footballers in the world, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday. The Wankhede stadium was packed with spectators, which included fans from all age groups.

Thousands of fans in the Churchgate area

A different kind of enthusiasm was flowing in the lane leading from Churchgate station to Wankhede. The ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, which was packed with fans, was attended by the CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan, Tiger Shroff and India's star footballer Sunil Chhetri.

Grand welcome for Messi

Messi was welcomed in a grand style at the Wankhede stadium with some fireworks. CM Devendra Fadnavis and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar also attended the event. An exhibition match was played, including celebrities like Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and Bollywood actor Dino Morea. The trio of Messi, Louis Suarez and Rodri de Paul clicked a photo with the players involved in a friendly match.