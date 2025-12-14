GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Arrives At Wankhede; Sachin Tendulkar, CM Fadnavis Also Present For Ceremony
Lionel Messi arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the GOAT tour of India.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Lionel Messi, who is one of the most popular footballers in the world, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday. The Wankhede stadium was packed with spectators, which included fans from all age groups.
Thousands of fans in the Churchgate area
A different kind of enthusiasm was flowing in the lane leading from Churchgate station to Wankhede. The ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, which was packed with fans, was attended by the CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan, Tiger Shroff and India's star footballer Sunil Chhetri.
Grand welcome for Messi
Messi was welcomed in a grand style at the Wankhede stadium with some fireworks. CM Devendra Fadnavis and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar also attended the event. An exhibition match was played, including celebrities like Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and Bollywood actor Dino Morea. The trio of Messi, Louis Suarez and Rodri de Paul clicked a photo with the players involved in a friendly match.
VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives at Wankhede Stadium during his G.O.A.T India Tour, he was greeted by loud cheers from fans.
(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/EKr0Hjez7X
Received an Indian jersey from Sachin Tendulkar
It was a meeting of two sporting superstars as Sachin Tendulkar gave him a Team India Jersey to Messi while the former gave football to the latter. CM Fadanavis addressed the crowd at the venue. The event concluded with Messi giving Sunil Chhetri his jersey.
Messi gifted his jersey to the Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri.
Project Mahadev begins
On this occasion, the state government's Sports Department, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (Mitra), CIDCO and Western India Football Association (WIFA) jointly launched an ambitious scheme called 'Project Mahadev' with the aim of developing the game of football in the state. The main objective of the 'Project Mahadev' scheme is to encourage young players in the state to pursue a career in football. The ceremony was held at the Wankhede Stadium in the presence of the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under this scheme, the selection trial for players under the age of 13 was held a month ago at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Football Ground in Nerul. A total of 419 players participated in this selection test. Out of which, 40 talented players have been selected for the next round, including 20 boys and 20 girls. These Players were invited to the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday and were given the opportunity to learn football lessons directly from Lionel Messi.
Players selected under Project Mahadev (Boys): Aryavrat Ashish Saraswat, Nihar Vikas Nambiar, Arya Ramamurthy Naidu, Daivik Kamlesh Galani, Ranveer Singh Chawla, Aarav Chandrakant Sonawane, Malhar Laxmikant Sawant, Anay Amit Bhuskute, Tanish Chandrasekhar Malli, Aryan Santosh Pingle, Lakshya Naresh Malkar, Girish Menon, Efron Agnello Disa, Kanishk Sanjay Mishra, Nihar Krishna S, Tanay Ranjit, Sheehan Banerjee, Vihan Nagdhar Bandi, Swarit Sanjay Satpute and Harshit Narendra Nikam.
The players selected for Project Mahadeva (Girls): Swayamprabha Maharana, Jeevika Rajput, Niharika Suresh, Hana Khan, Swar Vikram Kudale, Navya Patil, Jeevika Rupeja, Kritika Rai, Durva Tarmale, Rebecca Sibi, Samaira Sig, Kiara Aniruddha Saraf, Mannat Dheeraj Ahuja, Akshara Adarsh Shetty, Ashmi Adarsh Shetty, Arzu Vikas Kadam, Lavanya Ravindra Thackeray, Anu Megha Rupesh, Trayee Prabhash Shetty and Phatak Iram Shamshuddin