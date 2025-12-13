ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT India Tour 2025: Event Manager Of Messi’s Tour To India Detained After Salt Lake Stadium Chaos

Hyderabad: West Bengal police arrested the event manager of Lionel Messi’s GOAT tour to India after the chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The fans expressed disappointment after some of them didn’t get to catch a glimpse of the footballing star for whom they bought expensive tickets to the event, ranging from Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000.

After the chaotic situation caused at the venue, the police have taken the event manager of the tour, Satadru Dutta, into custody. Dutta works as a sports promoter, event organizer, and philanthropist.

Demands for arrest of the event organiser

After the chaos erupted at the Salt Lake stadium, Governor CV Ananda Bose asked the state government to arrest the organiser of the event. He also said that it is a dark day for sports-loving people in Kolkata.

Bose said that while the organisers of the event are to be blamed squarely for the situation, it is also the police that has failed the government, the people and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister.

"Due to their inaction, this day can be said to be a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata," he said.

"Why should no action be taken against the organisers for this mess? Why was there no proper planning? Why did chaos break out? It forced Messi to leave the stadium and the chief minister of West Bengal could not attend and accord him a warm welcome on behalf of the people of the state," the TMC state general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said.