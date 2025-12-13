GOAT India Tour 2025: Event Manager Of Messi’s Tour To India Detained After Salt Lake Stadium Chaos
In a recent development, the event manager of Messi’s tour to India was arrested after the chaos at the Salt Lake stadium.
December 13, 2025
Updated : December 13, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: West Bengal police arrested the event manager of Lionel Messi’s GOAT tour to India after the chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The fans expressed disappointment after some of them didn’t get to catch a glimpse of the footballing star for whom they bought expensive tickets to the event, ranging from Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000.
After the chaotic situation caused at the venue, the police have taken the event manager of the tour, Satadru Dutta, into custody. Dutta works as a sports promoter, event organizer, and philanthropist.
Demands for arrest of the event organiser
After the chaos erupted at the Salt Lake stadium, Governor CV Ananda Bose asked the state government to arrest the organiser of the event. He also said that it is a dark day for sports-loving people in Kolkata.
Bose said that while the organisers of the event are to be blamed squarely for the situation, it is also the police that has failed the government, the people and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister.
"Due to their inaction, this day can be said to be a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata," he said.
"Why should no action be taken against the organisers for this mess? Why was there no proper planning? Why did chaos break out? It forced Messi to leave the stadium and the chief minister of West Bengal could not attend and accord him a warm welcome on behalf of the people of the state," the TMC state general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said.
Mamata Banerjee orders probe into the matter
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the incident. Banerjee said she was on the way to the Salt Lake stadium to attend the event, along with thousands of fans, who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the football icon.
"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she said in a post on X.
"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members," she added.
What happened at Salt Lake Stadium?
A huge number of fans flocked to the venue to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar on Saturday, but they were soon expressing their displeasure over the mismanagement of the event in a few minutes. Messi walked into the stadium, waved to the crowd, and a friendly match was played afterwards. But his stadium lap was cut short due to the tragic events which unfolded after that. The fans expressed their displeasure over the mismanagement of the event. The people who arrived at the stadium started booing the politicians and the management for the sequence of events. Also, a few bottles were thrown on the ground. Messi was cordoned off the security after the reaction from the fans.