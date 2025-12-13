GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Football Match Between Messi And Revanth Reddy In Hyderabad Today; Rahul To Attend
Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event, which is expected to see a participation of 39,000 spectators.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend football legend Lionel Messi’s 'GOAT India tour 2025' event at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad today (December 13).
Gandhi will witness a friendly match between the teams 'Aparna-Messi All Stars' and 'Singareni RR9' led by Messi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy respectively. The two teams will be playing a 15-20 minute friendly match and five minutes before the game, the chief minister, a football enthusiast and Messi will join and will dribble the ball together.
Rahul Gandhi will land in Hyderabad on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying. After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM.
VIDEO | West Bengal: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrived at Kolkata Airport accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2025
Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the RGI Cricket stadium. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said security would be provided with 3,000 personnel.
The much awaited 'GOAT India Tour 2025' kicked off on Saturday night as Messi arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata. Along with Messi, his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, also joined the Argentine legend to wow Indian supporters.
Thousands of fans are eagerly waiting for the Hyderabad event to see Messi’s magic live on the field. Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event, which is expected to see a participation of 39,000 spectators.
Police have announced a series of measures for crowd management. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu has announced that only ticket holders would be allowed into the stadium.
Police have imposed traffic curbs on the roads surrounding the stadium located in the busy Uppal area. Messi is scheduled to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 4 pm. He will drive to the Taj Falaknuma Hotel to attend a programme before leaving for the stadium. After the event, he will return to the hotel for the night's halt.
CM Revanth Reddy has been practising hard with football players at different grounds in the city for the last few days. The match is to be played as part of Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour’. The Chief Minister will wear Jersey number 9, and Messi his famous jersey number 10.
