GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Football Match Between Messi And Revanth Reddy In Hyderabad Today; Rahul To Attend

Posters of star footballer Lionel Messi and CM Revanth Reddy put up in the city ahead of Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Hyderabad on Friday. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend football legend Lionel Messi’s 'GOAT India tour 2025' event at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad today (December 13).

Gandhi will witness a friendly match between the teams 'Aparna-Messi All Stars' and 'Singareni RR9' led by Messi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy respectively. The two teams will be playing a 15-20 minute friendly match and five minutes before the game, the chief minister, a football enthusiast and Messi will join and will dribble the ball together.

Rahul Gandhi will land in Hyderabad on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying. After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the RGI Cricket stadium. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said security would be provided with 3,000 personnel.