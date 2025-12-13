ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT India Tour 2025: Chaotic Scenes In Kolkata; Fans Express Outrage After Failing To See Messi

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi’s visit to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata witnessed chaotic scenes on Saturday. A huge number of fans flocked to the venue to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar, but they were soon expressing their displeasure over the mismanagement of the event in a few minutes.

Messi walked into the stadium, waved to the crowd, and a friendly match was played afterwards. But his stadium lap was cut short due to the tragic events which unfolded after that. The fans expressed their displeasure over the mismanagement of the event. The people who arrived at the stadium started booing the politicians and the management for the sequence of events. Also, a few bottles were thrown on the ground. Messi was cordoned off the security after the reaction from the fans.

Fans started expressing their anger as some of them were not able to catch a glimpse of the star. Some of the audience even breached the barricades and threw water bottles onto the ground. Some of the fans resorted to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The fans expressed displeasure over the fact that Messi, who came into the stadium for just 10 minutes and all the ministers and leaders surrounded him. Also, he didn't take a single kick or penalty, and many of them were not able to catch a glimpse of Messi.

Fans, who paid the cost of Rs 4,500 and Rs 10,000 for tickets, damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene.