GOAT India Tour 2025: Event Organiser Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Chaos
The event organiser of the Messi Goat Tour India was sent to 14-day police custody according to the judgement passed by the Bidhannagar court.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bidhanagar court sent the event organiser of the football icon Lionel Messi’s Goat India Tour, Satdru Dutta to 14-day police custody. Kolkata police arrested the event manager after the chaotic scenes erupted at the Salt Lake stadium following Messi’s visit to Kolkata. He was arrested by the police at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport as he was leaving with Messi and Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodri de Paul.
Satadru Dutta, was produced before the Bidhannagar court after he was arrested for alleged mismanagement and public disorder at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kridangan, which is also known as the Salt Lake Stadium. When he was brought to the court, the BJP workers staged a protest outside, accusing the organisers of cheating the spectators.
Satadru’s bail was denied
Police have registered a case against Satadru Dutta under multiple sections, including the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, for vandalism at the Yuva Bharati Sports Complex. Lawyer of the GOAT India Tour 2025 organiser, Shatadru Dutta, questioned his arrest.
"My client has been charged with multiple sections, including the MPO Act. Has he done anything that would warrant a case under this Act?".
He also filed a bail application.
"Why is there a case against me for what happened in the stadium? Why is 14 days of police custody necessary?" Sutdru Dutta also told the court that his previous reputation has been tarnished by the incident.
In his counter-argument, the government lawyer said, "It is the organiser's sole responsibility to decide who will go in front of Messi and who will not. The organiser surrounded Messi with his people in such a way that the general audience could not see him properly."
After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court rejected the bail application of Sutdru Dutta and ordered 14 days of police custody.