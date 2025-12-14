ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT India Tour 2025: Event Organiser Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Chaos

Hyderabad: Bidhanagar court sent the event organiser of the football icon Lionel Messi’s Goat India Tour, Satdru Dutta to 14-day police custody. Kolkata police arrested the event manager after the chaotic scenes erupted at the Salt Lake stadium following Messi’s visit to Kolkata. He was arrested by the police at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport as he was leaving with Messi and Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodri de Paul.

Satadru Dutta, was produced before the Bidhannagar court after he was arrested for alleged mismanagement and public disorder at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kridangan, which is also known as the Salt Lake Stadium. When he was brought to the court, the BJP workers staged a protest outside, accusing the organisers of cheating the spectators.

Satadru’s bail was denied

Police have registered a case against Satadru Dutta under multiple sections, including the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, for vandalism at the Yuva Bharati Sports Complex. Lawyer of the GOAT India Tour 2025 organiser, Shatadru Dutta, questioned his arrest.

"My client has been charged with multiple sections, including the MPO Act. Has he done anything that would warrant a case under this Act?".