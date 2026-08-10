Football Celebration Goes Wrong! Brazilian Footballer Falls Into Tunnel While Celebrating Goal
Emotions always run high on the football pitch, and a Brazilian footballer had to pzay heavy cost for his goal celebration going wrong.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Footballers are always known for wearing their emotions on their sleeves. A Brazilian footballer took it to the next level during a league fixture in domestic club football. Coritiba defender Jacy Maranhão might have been happy for a few moments for scoring a goal, but his joy soon turned into tragedy.
Not only was Maranhão’s goal disallowed, but he also twisted his ankle during the celebration. While jumping into the stands, a lack of judgment from the footballer made him disappear from view.
"I twisted my foot there. It's a bit sore, but I'm fine. Centre-backs hardly ever score goals. So when you do score ... I just got carried away,” Maranhão, as quoted by the BBC.
An astonishing scene in Brazil as goalscorer Jacy accidentally jumped into the tunnel – only for VAR to then ruled the goal out 🤯pic.twitter.com/yGxOrXe6Hb— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 9, 2026
In the match between Coritiba and Chapecoense, Maranhão had seemingly given his team a 2-0 advantage. He was elated and ran towards the advertisement boards to celebrate the goal with the supporters sitting in the stands. He took a big leap, and instead of reaching the fans, the Brazilian footballer fell into an uncovered tunnel, which was a pathway to the dressing room.
The usually covered tunnel was opened at half-time, and Mranhao was unaware of it. He plunged down the passageway without being aware. The teammates and nearby staff members rushed to check on him.
He stepped back onto the pitch, but the fall had its impact. The footballer was unable to continue after half-time as he had twisted his ankle.
VAR disallows goal
Maranhao not only got injured after scoring the goal, but he also got his goal disallowed. In a bizarre sequence. The defender’s goal was ruled out after a VAR review as a foul was spotted in the build-up.
Coritiba won the match by 2-1, but the incident involving the Brazilian defender was the most noteworthy moment of the match.
Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place at the stadium. In 2014, Cameroon striker Joel jumped over the advertising hoardings and fell into the passageway during Coritiba's 3-1 win over Sao Paulo.