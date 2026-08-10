ETV Bharat / sports

Football Celebration Goes Wrong! Brazilian Footballer Falls Into Tunnel While Celebrating Goal

Hyderabad: Footballers are always known for wearing their emotions on their sleeves. A Brazilian footballer took it to the next level during a league fixture in domestic club football. Coritiba defender Jacy Maranhão might have been happy for a few moments for scoring a goal, but his joy soon turned into tragedy.

Not only was Maranhão’s goal disallowed, but he also twisted his ankle during the celebration. While jumping into the stands, a lack of judgment from the footballer made him disappear from view.

"I twisted my foot there. It's a bit sore, but I'm fine. Centre-backs hardly ever score goals. So when you do score ... I just got carried away,” Maranhão, as quoted by the BBC.

In the match between Coritiba and Chapecoense, Maranhão had seemingly given his team a 2-0 advantage. He was elated and ran towards the advertisement boards to celebrate the goal with the supporters sitting in the stands. He took a big leap, and instead of reaching the fans, the Brazilian footballer fell into an uncovered tunnel, which was a pathway to the dressing room.