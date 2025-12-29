Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele Shine; Full List Of Winners In All Categories
Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the prize for Best Middle Eastern Player, while Ousmane Dembele was awarded the Best Men's Player.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo and Ousmane Dembele shone in the Globe Soccer awards held in Dubai on Sunday, where some of the biggest footballing stars were under the same roof. Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the Globe Soccer Awards honours the top performers across the sport.
Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr, was rewarded with the Best Middle Eastern Player, while Dembele was awarded with the biggest accolade of the night, winning Best Men’s Player. His contributions to the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the national team of France turned out to be decisive in him finishing ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Raphinha.
🚨⭐️ 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Ousmane Dembélé win 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 at Globe Soccer Awards! ✨ pic.twitter.com/D73YCFw4JU— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2025
From the 125 matches he has played for his club, Ronaldo scored 112 goals. Al-Nassr is the fifth club Ronaldo has played for in his professional career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner kicked off his career with the Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2002. Afterwards, he represented Manchester United (2006-09) (2021-22), Real Madrid (2009-18), Juventus (2018-21) and Al Nassr FC.
Full list of 2025 Globe Soccer Awards winners
- Men’s Player of the Year: Ousmane Dembélé
- Women’s Player of the Year: Aitana Bonmatí
- Men’s Club of the Year: PSG
- Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona
- Coach of the Year: Luis Enrique (PSG)
- Best Midfielder: Vitinha (PSG)
- Best Forward: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
- Emerging Player: Désiré Doué (PSG)
- Best Agent: Jorge Mendes
- Best Sporting Director: Luis Campos (PSG)
- Best Club President: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (PSG)
- Middle East Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Best Content Creator: Bilal Halal
- Best Academy: Right to Dream
- Career Achievement Award: Hidetoshi Nakata and Andrés Iniesta
- Best Branding: Los Angeles Football Club
- Best Mental Coach: Nicoletta Romanazzi
- Best National Team: Portugal
- Best Comeback: Paul Pogba
- Maradona Award: Lamine Yamal
PSG was named Best Men's Club while the men’s senior side coach, Luis Enrique, was awarded for guiding PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title. PSG's Vitinha was awarded the Best Midfielder.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🌟 • Ousmane Dembele becomes the second player in history to collect the following individual awards in a single year:— Daily Dose (@rehman7614) December 29, 2025
✅ Ballon d'Or Award
✅ THE BEST Award
✅ Globe Soccer Award
A feat that only Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in history pic.twitter.com/HLSUaGZw1N
French international Paul Pogba was honoured with the Best Sporting Comeback. The Globe Sports Award was given to Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic.
The Best Women's Player award was given to the Barcelona Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati. Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against the Netherlands, and Japanese midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata were awarded with Lifetime Achievement awards.