Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele Shine; Full List Of Winners In All Categories

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo and Ousmane Dembele shone in the Globe Soccer awards held in Dubai on Sunday, where some of the biggest footballing stars were under the same roof. Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the Globe Soccer Awards honours the top performers across the sport.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr, was rewarded with the Best Middle Eastern Player, while Dembele was awarded with the biggest accolade of the night, winning Best Men’s Player. His contributions to the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the national team of France turned out to be decisive in him finishing ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Raphinha.

From the 125 matches he has played for his club, Ronaldo scored 112 goals. Al-Nassr is the fifth club Ronaldo has played for in his professional career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner kicked off his career with the Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2002. Afterwards, he represented Manchester United (2006-09) (2021-22), Real Madrid (2009-18), Juventus (2018-21) and Al Nassr FC.