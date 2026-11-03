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Australian All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket: Report

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after scoring a double century and hitting the winning shot, leading his team to victory in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 07, 2023. ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Australia's explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning more than a decade across all three formats.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell, who represented Australia in 286 international matches, scored 7,226 runs and claimed 136 wickets during his career. Nicknamed 'The Big Show', the 38-year-old was a key member of Australia's successful campaigns in the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

After making his International debut in an ODI against Afghanistan in 2012, Maxwell went on to become one of the most destructive white-ball batters of his generation, known for his unorthodox stroke-play, power-hitting and how he can change the course of a game. Maxwell is also the joint holder of the most T20I centuries – five – with India's Rohit Sharma. One of the turning points of his career was the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage game with Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With cramps and limited movement, Maxwell scored an incredible 201 not out off only 128 balls as Australia defeated Afghanistan by three wickets while chasing 292.