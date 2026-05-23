ETV Bharat / sports

India's Presence In FIFA World Cup 2026: Gitika Talukdar Only Indian Female Photojournalist Covering Top Sporting Event

Hyderabad: Although India are not participating in the men’s football World Cup starting from June 11, they will have their presence in the tournament.

FIFA has officially selected and accredited Assamese photojournalist Geetika Talukdar to cover the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. This marks a major milestone in her photojournalism career, as it will be her third time covering the Men's FIFA World Cup.

This year, she is the only female photojournalist from India representing the Indian media team at this renowned tournament. Known for her growing presence in international sports media, Geetika Talukdar continues to represent South Asian sports media on football's biggest stage.

Prior to this, she has covered the 2018 Russia World Cup, the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, the 2019 France Women's FIFA World Cup, the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Paris Olympic Games, and others.