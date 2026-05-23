India's Presence In FIFA World Cup 2026: Gitika Talukdar Only Indian Female Photojournalist Covering Top Sporting Event
Indian female photojournalist Geetika Talukdar has been selected to cover the Men's FIFA World Cup.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Although India are not participating in the men’s football World Cup starting from June 11, they will have their presence in the tournament.
FIFA has officially selected and accredited Assamese photojournalist Geetika Talukdar to cover the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. This marks a major milestone in her photojournalism career, as it will be her third time covering the Men's FIFA World Cup.
This year, she is the only female photojournalist from India representing the Indian media team at this renowned tournament. Known for her growing presence in international sports media, Geetika Talukdar continues to represent South Asian sports media on football's biggest stage.
Prior to this, she has covered the 2018 Russia World Cup, the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, the 2019 France Women's FIFA World Cup, the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Paris Olympic Games, and others.
Repeated recognition from FIFA demonstrates both their professional credibility and their consistent contribution to global football coverage.
Speaking about this achievement, Talukdar described receiving official recognition as a proud and emotional moment, reflecting her passion for football photography and sports journalism.
After receiving official accreditation for the Men's FIFA World Cup three consecutive times, Geetika Talukdar has joined the select group of media professionals with consistent experience in reporting and photography within the realm of international football.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to be the largest event in the tournament's history, featuring teams from 48 nations and an expanded global media presence.
Gitika will fly out next month, in June, to witness the most historic football World Cup in the world.