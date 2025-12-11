ETV Bharat / sports

Girls From Sukha Karar Village In Madhya Pradesh Carving Inspiration Tale With Gold Medals In All India Rowing Championship

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): It is often alleged that prostitution has been going on for generations in Sukha Karar village in the Raisen District in Madhya Pradesh. This stigma of prostitution has been a deep stain on the village for generations. Now, the daughters of this village are working to change their image. The girls here are striving to create a new identity for themselves through their hard work and talent. Some families in the village have started encouraging their daughters to pursue better education and sports. The girls here are showcasing their talent in sports like Kabaddi, Kho-kho and swimming.

Two daughters win gold in the All India Rowing Championship

Despite adverse circumstances, two daughters from the village never gave up and instead chose to fight back. They faced numerous obstacles from their families and society, but it didn't stop them, and they made a mark in the sport, bringing glory to the entire region by winning gold medals at the state level. They boost the reputation of the Raisen district and also the state by winning gold medals in the Four and Eight events at the All India Rowing Championship held in Bhopal.

The village with a population of around 1,500 looks like any ordinary village from the outside, but beyond the walls of these houses lie the pain, fear, and helplessness of the women living in the town. They are not only battling the struggles they are facing in their daily lives but alos fighting to step out of the web woven around them by society and families.