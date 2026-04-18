ETV Bharat / sports

Gill's 86, Rabada-Siraj Burst Set Up GT's Comfortable Win Over KKR

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill's elegant 86 complemented a probing new-ball spell from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj as Gujarat Titans registered a commanding five-wicket win over laggards Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Gill was in complete command, firing on all cylinders as he steered the Titans to their third win of the season. This was after the pace duo of Rabada (3/29) and Siraj (2/23) had ripped through the KKR top order, exploiting movement with the new ball to bowl them out for 180.

KKR's total was largely propped up by Cameron Green's fighting 79 off 55 balls, his first significant contribution with the bat this season. The former champions continue to remain winless in the ongoing edition. The two powerplays told the tale of the match. While KKR limped to 37 for 3, Gill powered GT to a commanding 71 for 1, seizing early control of the chase.

Chasing a below par total, Gill set the tone from the outset, striking three boundaries, including a pristine straight drive, and a six in the first three overs. He then anchored the innings with poise, pacing his knock to perfection. His innings was peppered with eight fours and four sixes.

While KKR managed to pick up a few wickets, they were never able to stem the flow of runs or apply sustained pressure. When Sai Sudharsan departed, Jos Buttler ensured there was no let-up, announcing his arrival by cracking a boundary off his first ball before following it up with a six and another four in quick succession.