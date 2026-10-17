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Gill To Lead India In First 3 ODIs Against New Zealand, Iyer To Captain In Final Two; No Bumrah In ODI Squad

Shubman Gill. ( IANS )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's ODI squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, with Shubman Gill set to lead the side in the first three ODIs and Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy for the final two matches.

Gill will lead India in the opening three ODIs before leaving to prepare for the subsequent Test series.

Iyer, who has been named vice-captain for the first three matches, will captain the side in the fourth and fifth ODIs. Notably, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah misses out from the ODI squads but has been named in India's Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was part of India's recent home ODI series against the West Indies, has also been left out of the squad. The five-match ODI series will begin in Auckland on November 4, with the second and third matches scheduled in Wellington and Hamilton, respectively. The final two ODIs will be played in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15. Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has earned a call-up for the first three matches, while wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has been included in the squad for the final two ODIs. Prasidh Krishna's selection for the first three ODIs is subject to fitness clearance. India's batting line-up boasts experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, offering a blend of experience and depth to the squad.