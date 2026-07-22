ETV Bharat / sports

Gill One Point Shy Of World No. 1 In Latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings

New Delhi: Three Indian batting stalwarts -- Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- feature in the top five of the latest ICC ODI batting rankings released on Wednesday after the England series, with skipper Gill within touching distance of world No. 1 Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand.

Gill scored 188 runs in three matches in the 1-2 series defeat to England and is now just one rating point behind table-topper Mitchell, who has 802 points, while Kohli (767) and Rohit (758) occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

England's Joe Root, who was named Player of the Series after amassing an unbeaten 249 runs, jumped four places to eighth, while teammate Ben Duckett climbed 11 spots to joint-19th and Jacob Bethell gained five places to move up to 64th.