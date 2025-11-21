ETV Bharat / sports

Gill Less India Aim To Level Series Against South Africa

Guwahati: In eighties, foreigners threw jibes at India for making tailor-made rank turners and winning Test matches at will in the subcontinent. Now, they pull India up for a different reason. They accuse us of preparing rank turners, but still end up losing Test matches. Losing four out of last six Tests played at home, India cannot boast of much as far as spin is concerned. Head coach Gautam Gambhir's policy of making rank-turners boomeranged on them badly for multiple factors.

Soon after India lost to South Africa inside three days at the hollowed Eden Gardens last Sunday, knives and brickbats were out in the open for the Eden pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee. But things unfolded gradually with Gambhir admitting that the team management asked for such a wicket and his team failed to capitalise on that. Hereon, brickbats altered direction from Mukherjee to Gambhir.

But it doesn't seem everything is right in the Indian dressing room. Particularly after batting coach Sitanshu Kotak blamed the Eden pitch soon after landing in Guwahati. Whatever the reason is, there seems to be a big communication gap in the dressing room with batting coach and head coach contardicting each other in a space of few days.

Gambhir should be lauded for his frank admission. At the same time, he should be under scrutiny for reportedly turning down Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly's suggestion to play on a sporting strip with a good team. The former India opener erred in gauging his team's weight, both in batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, Guwahati's swanky new stadium in Barsapara may trouble the Indians in another way as the wicket reportedly promising bounce and pace as India get down to business to save the blushes of losing another Test series at home. The only good news, perhaps, is Kagiso Rabada's rib injury that may force him out of the second Test against the world Test champions.

It is learnt that the team management has asked for a turner again in Guwahati that will start cracking from Day 3. Whatever the pitch and the offer, India can only avoid defeat provided their batters put up a decent show against pace and spin. On a turning track at Eden, no Indian batter could reach 50. On the contrary, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma showed how to tackle spinners on turning pitches with solid defence and shot selection.

Having lost the opening Test inside three days, India, in the absence of their regular skipper Shubman Gill, will be more than keen to win the second Test beginning here tomorrow and level the two-match series against South Africa.

Just a day before the crucial Test begins at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here, the BCCI announced that Rishabh Pant would lead the team in the absence of Gill, who suffered an injury to his neck, during the first Test in Kolkata.

India's batters will have to put on a far better show in the second Test after the side was bundled out for just 93 in the second essay of the first Test played at the Eden Gardens.