Gill Less India Aim To Level Series Against South Africa
Gill was released from the Test squad ahead of the second match against South Africa after he could not recover from a neck spasm.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST|
Updated : November 21, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Guwahati: In eighties, foreigners threw jibes at India for making tailor-made rank turners and winning Test matches at will in the subcontinent. Now, they pull India up for a different reason. They accuse us of preparing rank turners, but still end up losing Test matches. Losing four out of last six Tests played at home, India cannot boast of much as far as spin is concerned. Head coach Gautam Gambhir's policy of making rank-turners boomeranged on them badly for multiple factors.
Soon after India lost to South Africa inside three days at the hollowed Eden Gardens last Sunday, knives and brickbats were out in the open for the Eden pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee. But things unfolded gradually with Gambhir admitting that the team management asked for such a wicket and his team failed to capitalise on that. Hereon, brickbats altered direction from Mukherjee to Gambhir.
But it doesn't seem everything is right in the Indian dressing room. Particularly after batting coach Sitanshu Kotak blamed the Eden pitch soon after landing in Guwahati. Whatever the reason is, there seems to be a big communication gap in the dressing room with batting coach and head coach contardicting each other in a space of few days.
Gambhir should be lauded for his frank admission. At the same time, he should be under scrutiny for reportedly turning down Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly's suggestion to play on a sporting strip with a good team. The former India opener erred in gauging his team's weight, both in batting and bowling.
Meanwhile, Guwahati's swanky new stadium in Barsapara may trouble the Indians in another way as the wicket reportedly promising bounce and pace as India get down to business to save the blushes of losing another Test series at home. The only good news, perhaps, is Kagiso Rabada's rib injury that may force him out of the second Test against the world Test champions.
It is learnt that the team management has asked for a turner again in Guwahati that will start cracking from Day 3. Whatever the pitch and the offer, India can only avoid defeat provided their batters put up a decent show against pace and spin. On a turning track at Eden, no Indian batter could reach 50. On the contrary, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma showed how to tackle spinners on turning pitches with solid defence and shot selection.
Having lost the opening Test inside three days, India, in the absence of their regular skipper Shubman Gill, will be more than keen to win the second Test beginning here tomorrow and level the two-match series against South Africa.
Just a day before the crucial Test begins at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here, the BCCI announced that Rishabh Pant would lead the team in the absence of Gill, who suffered an injury to his neck, during the first Test in Kolkata.
India's batters will have to put on a far better show in the second Test after the side was bundled out for just 93 in the second essay of the first Test played at the Eden Gardens.
Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to get some runs under his belt, and he would be looking to go all guns blazing against South Africa. Ditto with KL Rahul, who had scored 39 and 1 in the first Test.
If Rahul and Jaiswal get going, they can destroy any good attack, and South Africa's wouldn't be an exception. Not only them, but the other batters also need to pull up their socks and ensure that the team gets a big first innings total.
India had promoted all-rounder Washington Sundar at number 3 in the first Test; it remains to be seen where the Tamil Nadu player is given a long rope at the key spot or not.
The Indian bowling attack is led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who had taken a five-for in the first innings of the first Test. He will be keen to grab more wickets but would need support from others like Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
Skipper Pant will have to be at his aggressive best, but this time, as he is leading, the pressure will be immense. In case the openers fail, he will have to play a vital role.
In the pre-match press conference, Pant said that the playing XI would be announced on Saturday. The southpaw also admitted that there were too many left-handed batters on the side.
South Africa, on the other hand, will be full of confidence going into the second Test. Their bowlers bundled out the star Indian batting line-up not once but twice in the game in Kolkata.
A vital cog in the wheel for the visitors is Temba Bavuma. Bavuma will be keen to pick up from where he left off in the first Test. While India would be playing to level the series, the Proteas will be aiming for a whitewash.
