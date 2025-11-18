ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands, Germany Secure World Cup Spot On Last Day

Julian Nagelsmann's side took control of the proceedings early in the match, scoring four goals in the first half. Nick Woltemade was the first to open the account for them with a strike in the 18th minute. Serge Gnabry doubled the lead while Leroy Sane struck two more goals with assists from Florian Wirtz on both occasions. As a result, Germany was leading 4-0 by the first half.

Hyderabad: Germany and the Netherlands became the latest teams to join the list of participants in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is to be hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico. Both countries secured a World Cup spot with big wins in their respective matches. Germany thrashed Slovakia by 6-0 and finished at the top of Group A with a tally of 15 points. Slovakia finished in second place in the group and will advance into the playoffs for a berth in the marquee tournament.

Slovakia were struggling on the defensive front throughout the match as the opposition attackers were running through them. After the mid-match interval, Ridle Baku and Assan Ouedraogo added to Germany’s goal tally, and the team capped off the match with a 6-0 win. Notably, Ouedraogo became Germany’s youngest-ever debutant goalscorer by finding the back of the net in his first international appearance at the age of 19. With the triumph, Germany made it to their 21st World Cup.

The Netherlands makes it to the World Cup

The Netherlands defeated Lithuania by 4-0 in the Group G fixture. The Dutch scripted an unbeaten campaign in the Qualifiers, topping the group with 20 points in their kitty. The three-time World Cup runner-ups will be appearing for the 17th time in the tournament. Poland at second position in the group with 17 points.

Tijjani Reijnders gave the team lead in the 16th minute after returning to the playing XI due to Kluivert’s injury. Cody Gakpo extended the lead in the second half with a penalty awarded by VAR for a handball by Tutyskinas. Xavi Simons scored the third after dribbling past several defenders with a superb run. Donyell Malen took the team to a 4-0 lead as the Netherlands orchestrated the counterattack.