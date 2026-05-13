Was Offered Money To Say Bad Things About Virat Kohli: German Influencer Makes Stunning Claim
Virat Kohli’s Instagram controversy has seen another development with the German influencer LizLaz making a big claim.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Virat Kohli was in the headlines after his Instagram account reportedly liked the picture of the German influencer LizLaz. In a recent development, the influencer has claimed that she was offered money by some journalists to speak against the star RCB batter and make false allegations against him. The influencer further revealed that she refused to tarnish the image of the cricketer.
The latest development has brought Kohli once again into the limelight for his social media activities. LizLaz’s interview, where she made the big revelation, is doing the rounds on the Internet currently.
“Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations about things he never did. But why would I do that?” she said.
Some journalists pushed and even offered money to LizLaz (German-SA influencer) to throw some shades on Virat Kohli because Virat liked her insta post recently 😳— RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) May 12, 2026
She revealed pic.twitter.com/OZRs3tisSC
“I would never do that for publicity or money,” she further added in the video.
The influencer also recalled the incident when she received a like from Kohli on her Instagram handle. She said that she found out about the development because people started calling her.
What is the Virat Kohli- Liz Laz Controversy?
The whole controversy unravelled when Virat Kohli’s Instagram account appeared to like an old post from German-South African influencer LizLaz alongside photographer Advait Vaidya. The interaction quickly went viral on social media as the start cricketer didn’t follow the influencer, and it launched a series of memes and some chatter on the Internet.
🚨 SHOCKING CLAIM BY LIZLAZ ON Virat Kohli 🚨— manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) May 11, 2026
German model LizLaz has claimed that she was allegedly offered money by some magazines/journalists to speak negatively against Virat Kohli.
According to her statement, multiple people contacted her and wanted controversial comments… pic.twitter.com/QjZFhCw95l
Back then, the RCB batter revealed that the interaction was accidental and liked the development on Instagram’s algorithm. LizLaz had later revealed that she initially felt happy seeing that a star like Kohli had interacted with her post, but also felt bad as he faced trolling for that.
Also, at the same time, an old clip of the influencer supporting RCB had surfaced, where she told herself to be their fan and called Kohli one of the exciting players to watch.
Virat Kohli in IPL 2026
Kohli has produced another impressive IPL season with the bat this time around. He has racked up 379 runs from 11 matches with an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 163.36, including three fifties.