ETV Bharat / sports

Was Offered Money To Say Bad Things About Virat Kohli: German Influencer Makes Stunning Claim

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli was in the headlines after his Instagram account reportedly liked the picture of the German influencer LizLaz. In a recent development, the influencer has claimed that she was offered money by some journalists to speak against the star RCB batter and make false allegations against him. The influencer further revealed that she refused to tarnish the image of the cricketer.

The latest development has brought Kohli once again into the limelight for his social media activities. LizLaz’s interview, where she made the big revelation, is doing the rounds on the Internet currently.

“Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations about things he never did. But why would I do that?” she said.

“I would never do that for publicity or money,” she further added in the video.

The influencer also recalled the incident when she received a like from Kohli on her Instagram handle. She said that she found out about the development because people started calling her.