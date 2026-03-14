ETV Bharat / sports

Chinese GP Sprint: George Russell Wins F1 Sprint To Continue Dominant Run

Hyderabad: George Russell has continued his dominant run in the Formula One season, winning the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday. By winning the race, the British driver stretched his Championship lead to 11 points.

The Mercedes driver held off a fierce challenge from the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to win the race, consisting of 19 laps. This adds to his win in the Australian Grand Prix held last weekend.

Russell and Hamilton were involved in a tough battle early

The spectators witnessed an intense competition in the early stage of the race. Russell was overtaken by Hamilton on the very first lap, but the two exchanged positions after that using the new electric-powered Boost and Overtake modes in the first seven laps. Hamilton piped Russell twice on the circuit's sweeping Turn 1 while the Mercedes driver reclaimed his position on the long back straight every single time.

Eventually, Hamilton's tyres faded, which allowed Russell to go ahead.