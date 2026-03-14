Chinese GP Sprint: George Russell Wins F1 Sprint To Continue Dominant Run
George Russell emerged triumphant in the Chinese GP sprint, extending his championship lead with a margin of 11 points.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: George Russell has continued his dominant run in the Formula One season, winning the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday. By winning the race, the British driver stretched his Championship lead to 11 points.
The Mercedes driver held off a fierce challenge from the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to win the race, consisting of 19 laps. This adds to his win in the Australian Grand Prix held last weekend.
Russell and Hamilton were involved in a tough battle early
The spectators witnessed an intense competition in the early stage of the race. Russell was overtaken by Hamilton on the very first lap, but the two exchanged positions after that using the new electric-powered Boost and Overtake modes in the first seven laps. Hamilton piped Russell twice on the circuit's sweeping Turn 1 while the Mercedes driver reclaimed his position on the long back straight every single time.
🇨🇳 Çin'de sprint yarışının kazananı George Russell.— Ajansspor (@ajansspor) March 14, 2026
👀 Sezonun ilk sprint yarışında puan alan isimler. pic.twitter.com/FrqDWNZCQT
Eventually, Hamilton's tyres faded, which allowed Russell to go ahead.
"There's a lot going on, but it makes it quite fun and definitely feels more like a go-kart race in the past. I don't ever remember Formula One being like that, where you have three or four cars fighting for the same position,” Russell said after the win.
Hamilton got applause from the crowd while giving a post-race interview.
The safety car halts the race
The race witnessed a dramatic twist on lap 14, as Nico Hulkenberg's Audi ground to a halt, triggering a safety car period. The leaders then opted for fresh tyres while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli served a 10-second penalty for his crash with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar.
Russell took a clear lead when the race restarted. Leclerc suffered a wheelspin and eventually finished 0.674 seconds behind the timing of Russell. It was the first time since the 2024 Abu Dhabi finale that two Ferrari cars made it in the top three.
Russell bagged eight points for the win and is now at the top of the standings with 33 championship points, with Antonelli and Leclerc tied at 22 points, while Hamilton is on 18.