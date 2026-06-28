ETV Bharat / sports

George Russell Beats Verstappen And The Heat To Win Austrian Grand Prix And Boost F1 Title Chances

Race winner Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, center, stands on the podium with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and third placed Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy after the Austrian F1 Grand Prix, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 28, 2026 ( AP )

Spielberg: George Russell showed he can stand the heat in more ways than one as he won the Austrian Grand Prix to revive his Formula 1 title chances. Racing in a heatwave with a broken drinks system, Russell held off Max Verstappen and his own teammate Kimi Antonelli to turn his controversial pole position into a dominant win.

It's the first win for Russell, excluding sprint races, since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Russell said it was “incredible to be back on the top step” after a “tricky run of form."

Verstappen took the fight to Mercedes with his upgraded Red Bull car at the team's home race, but couldn't get close enough for a shot at Russell and finished up on the defensive against Antonelli. The top three were separated by just two seconds at the finish.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari failed to build on his breakthrough win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last time out, fading badly in the race despite qualifying well, with the seven-time champion fifth and teammate Charles Leclerc eighth. Russell takes back second in the standings from Hamilton with his seventh career win and cuts Antonelli’s lead to 40points.

Russell's smart win

Russell took pole Saturday with a lap time set as a yellow flag was displayed for a crash by Verstappen. Russell argued he’d lifted off enough to be safe and the stewards agreed. Sunday’s win showed off Russell’s smart approach to racing in a different way as he managed his pace and stayed out of trouble, even as those behind him lost time battling each other for position.