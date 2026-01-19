ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Suffer Big Blow As Key Player Ruled Out Of T20 WC Opener

Hyderabad: Australia’s chief selector, George Bailey, has come up with an update about the availability of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David ahead of the T20 World Cup. He confirmed that the Australian captain, Cummins, will miss the tournament opener. Tim David remains on track in his recovery after suffering a minor setback.

Cummins is yet to recover from a lumbar bone stress injury, which he suffered before the start of the 2025-26 Ashes series. It kept him on the sidelines in four of the five Tests. He returned to the action after the third Test, taking six wickets, but was ruled out of the two fixtures.

Chief selector George Bailey revealed that Cummins will join the squad a little bit late in the tournament.

"He will probably join that World Cup group a little bit later in the tournament, around game three or four. Clearly, if something moves and we’re forced to cover that, we will,” said Bailey