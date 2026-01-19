ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Suffer Big Blow As Key Player Ruled Out Of T20 WC Opener

Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, has confirmed that the Australian pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the team’s T20 WC opener.

Pat Cummins ruled out of T20 WC 2026 opener
File Photo: Australia Cricket Team (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Australia’s chief selector, George Bailey, has come up with an update about the availability of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David ahead of the T20 World Cup. He confirmed that the Australian captain, Cummins, will miss the tournament opener. Tim David remains on track in his recovery after suffering a minor setback.

Cummins is yet to recover from a lumbar bone stress injury, which he suffered before the start of the 2025-26 Ashes series. It kept him on the sidelines in four of the five Tests. He returned to the action after the third Test, taking six wickets, but was ruled out of the two fixtures.

Chief selector George Bailey revealed that Cummins will join the squad a little bit late in the tournament.

"He will probably join that World Cup group a little bit later in the tournament, around game three or four. Clearly, if something moves and we’re forced to cover that, we will,” said Bailey

"Like nearly every tournament that we head to, particularly when it's a really busy time of the year, it's very much working with the individuals around making sure they get the best preparation they can to make sure when they do join that World Cup squad, they're ready to perform," Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

He further confirmed that Tim David suffered a minor setback last week during his rehabilitation, which prevented him from participating in the running session. However, scans cleared him of any damage, and he remains on course to start the tournament with the national side.

Also, David suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing BBL season while batting for Hobart Hurricanes. Hazlewood hasn’t played since the start of early November after injuring his right hamstring.

Bailey also added that Smith’s name might be considered in case a senior position becomes available.

“It's a great problem to have. He's playing incredibly well, as he has done in the BBL for the past couple of years, in a position that we've got really good coverage in. I'd hate to put a line through Steve that he couldn't bat anywhere else because he's proven his ability to be able to do that on a number of occasions,” he added.

TAGGED:

PAT CUMMINS RULED OUT
JOSH HAZLEWOOD T20 WORLD CUP
CHIEF SELECTOR GEORGE BAILEY
T20 WC 2026 OPENER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.