Australia Suffer Big Blow As Key Player Ruled Out Of T20 WC Opener
Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, has confirmed that the Australian pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the team’s T20 WC opener.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia’s chief selector, George Bailey, has come up with an update about the availability of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David ahead of the T20 World Cup. He confirmed that the Australian captain, Cummins, will miss the tournament opener. Tim David remains on track in his recovery after suffering a minor setback.
Cummins is yet to recover from a lumbar bone stress injury, which he suffered before the start of the 2025-26 Ashes series. It kept him on the sidelines in four of the five Tests. He returned to the action after the third Test, taking six wickets, but was ruled out of the two fixtures.
🚨 PAT CUMMINS RULED OUT OF AUSTRALIA’S FIRST T20 WORLD CUP GAME. 🚨— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2026
- Tim David declared fit. pic.twitter.com/YgFimWzSHO
Chief selector George Bailey revealed that Cummins will join the squad a little bit late in the tournament.
"He will probably join that World Cup group a little bit later in the tournament, around game three or four. Clearly, if something moves and we’re forced to cover that, we will,” said Bailey
"Like nearly every tournament that we head to, particularly when it's a really busy time of the year, it's very much working with the individuals around making sure they get the best preparation they can to make sure when they do join that World Cup squad, they're ready to perform," Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
🚨 Cummins out for the early T20 World Cup games in 2026.— Gully Point (@gullypoint_) January 19, 2026
Bailey's update confirms he's targeting a return around match three or four, still recovering from that lumbar stress issue.
This puts immense pressure on the other quicks to deliver from the jump. Can Starc and co.… pic.twitter.com/zh5b3CKqzQ
He further confirmed that Tim David suffered a minor setback last week during his rehabilitation, which prevented him from participating in the running session. However, scans cleared him of any damage, and he remains on course to start the tournament with the national side.
Also, David suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing BBL season while batting for Hobart Hurricanes. Hazlewood hasn’t played since the start of early November after injuring his right hamstring.
Bailey also added that Smith’s name might be considered in case a senior position becomes available.
“It's a great problem to have. He's playing incredibly well, as he has done in the BBL for the past couple of years, in a position that we've got really good coverage in. I'd hate to put a line through Steve that he couldn't bat anywhere else because he's proven his ability to be able to do that on a number of occasions,” he added.