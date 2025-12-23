ETV Bharat / sports

Indonesia’s Gede Priandana Inks His Name In Record Books With Five-Wicket Over In T20Is

Representational Image ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Indonesia’s 28-year-old pacer has scripted his name in the record books, becoming the first bowler to pick five wickets in an over in T20Is. He achieved the feat while playing against Cambodia in Bali on Tuesday and became the first man or woman to achieve the feat in T20Is. Indonesia were dominating the proceedings as Cambodia were at 106/5 after 15 overs while chasing a target of 168. Bowling his first over of the match, Priandana struck right from the start. He picked a hat-trick, sending Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak back to the pavilion. Next was a dot ball, but the fall of wickets didn’t stop there. In the last two balls of his overs, he picked two more wickets, dismissing Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak to finish off the match. As a result, Cambodia were 60 runs short of the target, and the match was turned in one stroke of fate.