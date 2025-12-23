Indonesia’s Gede Priandana Inks His Name In Record Books With Five-Wicket Over In T20Is
Gede Priandana of Indonesia picked five wickets in an over, becoming the first bowler to do so in T20 cricket.
Hyderabad: Indonesia’s 28-year-old pacer has scripted his name in the record books, becoming the first bowler to pick five wickets in an over in T20Is. He achieved the feat while playing against Cambodia in Bali on Tuesday and became the first man or woman to achieve the feat in T20Is.
Indonesia were dominating the proceedings as Cambodia were at 106/5 after 15 overs while chasing a target of 168. Bowling his first over of the match, Priandana struck right from the start. He picked a hat-trick, sending Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak back to the pavilion. Next was a dot ball, but the fall of wickets didn’t stop there. In the last two balls of his overs, he picked two more wickets, dismissing Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak to finish off the match. As a result, Cambodia were 60 runs short of the target, and the match was turned in one stroke of fate.
Priandana opened the innings for Indonesia with Dharma Kesuma and scored 6 runs from 11 deliveries during his stay at the crease. His opening partner at the crease, Kesuma, stole the show with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 110 in 68 balls laced with eight fours and four sixes.
As a result, Indonesia won the first T20I of the eight-match series by 60 runs.
Notably, the feat has been achieved in T20 cricket twice. Bangladesh’s Al-Amin Hossain picked five wickets in an over against Abahani Limited while representing UCB-BCB XI in the Victory Day T20 Cup in 2013-14. In the other instance, Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun sent five Haryana batters in the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20.
Although this is the first time a bowler has taken five wickets in an over, there have been 14 instances of a bowler registering four dismissals in an over. The most notable instance was Lasith Malinga’s four wickets in four deliveries in the third over of the T20Is against New Zealand in 2019.