ETV Bharat / sports

Gautam Gambhir Visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Seeks Blessings

Katra: Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Katra with his family to pay obeisance and seek blessings at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. He reached the town and flew to the cave shrine for special prayers.

Gambhir is currently away from his official assignment as head of senior men’s team as the players are busy in playing Indian Premier League (IPL).

After reaching Katra, Gambhir was received by the staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and was taken to the helipad from where he flew to Sanjichat. He then walked up to the cave shrine and offered prayers.

The shrine is a revered Hindu site shrine situated on Trikuta Hills of Katra where every year around one crore pilgrims pay their obeisance and offer prayers.