Gautam Gambhir Visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Seeks Blessings
Gambhir was received by the staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and was flown to the Holy cave.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Katra: Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Katra with his family to pay obeisance and seek blessings at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. He reached the town and flew to the cave shrine for special prayers.
Gambhir is currently away from his official assignment as head of senior men’s team as the players are busy in playing Indian Premier League (IPL).
After reaching Katra, Gambhir was received by the staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and was taken to the helipad from where he flew to Sanjichat. He then walked up to the cave shrine and offered prayers.
The shrine is a revered Hindu site shrine situated on Trikuta Hills of Katra where every year around one crore pilgrims pay their obeisance and offer prayers.
Gambhir coached the Indian cricket team to victory in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue defended their title and made it two back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. The T20 World Cup 2026 win made India the first team to successfully defend the trophy and win it at home.
Gambhir’s next assignment as head coach will be an all-format home series against Afghanistan in June, where they will host the Asian counterparts for a one-off Test and three ODIs. They will then play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast before beginning the highly anticipated England tour in July.
India will face the Three Lions for a five-match T20I series and then play a three-match ODI series against them.
After the England tour, India will tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is before hosting West Indies for a multi-format series in September-October. They will face the West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is.
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