Gautam Gambhir Moves Delhi High Court Over AI, Deepfake Misuse Of Identity
Gambhir alleged misuse of AI and deepfake to impersonate him, seeking the removal of the fake content and damages of Rs 2.5 crore.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST|
Updated : March 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: India head coach and former Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief against the alleged misuse of his identity through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology.
In his petition, the former left-handed batter has claimed that his name, voice, image and overall persona are being widely misused across multiple social media platforms and e-commerce websites without his consent.
The petition, filed against 16 defendants, including social media accounts, intermediaries and e-commerce platforms, seeks a permanent injunction restraining them from using or exploiting his identity without his permission. Gambhir, who hails from Delhi, has also sought immediate ex parte interim relief, requesting that the court direct the takedown of all such infringing content and prevent its further circulation. He has additionally sought damages of Rs 2.5 crore.
According to the plea, there has been a sharp rise in fabricated digital content since late 2025, created using AI tools such as face-swapping and voice cloning.
The petition states that several fake videos falsely showed him announcing his resignation and making fabricated remarks about senior cricketers. These videos reportedly garnered lakhs of views, misleading the public and harming his reputation. It also alleges that his identity has been commercially exploited by the sale of unauthorised merchandise online without any licensing or approval.
Gambhir has argued that his identity has been “weaponised” by anonymous accounts to spread misinformation and generate revenue, raising serious concerns about dignity and legal protection in the age of artificial intelligence.
The Delhi High Court has previously passed similar orders to protect the personality rights of several public figures, including Baba Ramdev, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Pawan Kalyan, Sunil Gavaskar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jaya Bachchan, Sudhir Chaudhary, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar.
The petition also invokes provisions of the Copyright Act, the Trade Marks Act, and the Commercial Courts Act, and relies on judicial precedents recognising personality and publicity rights.
The matter is expected to come up before the Delhi High Court in the coming days for consideration of interim relief.
Also Read: