ETV Bharat / sports

Gautam Gambhir Moves Delhi High Court Over AI, Deepfake Misuse Of Identity

New Delhi: India head coach and former Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief against the alleged misuse of his identity through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology.

In his petition, the former left-handed batter has claimed that his name, voice, image and overall persona are being widely misused across multiple social media platforms and e-commerce websites without his consent.

The petition, filed against 16 defendants, including social media accounts, intermediaries and e-commerce platforms, seeks a permanent injunction restraining them from using or exploiting his identity without his permission. Gambhir, who hails from Delhi, has also sought immediate ex parte interim relief, requesting that the court direct the takedown of all such infringing content and prevent its further circulation. He has additionally sought damages of Rs 2.5 crore.

According to the plea, there has been a sharp rise in fabricated digital content since late 2025, created using AI tools such as face-swapping and voice cloning.

The petition states that several fake videos falsely showed him announcing his resignation and making fabricated remarks about senior cricketers. These videos reportedly garnered lakhs of views, misleading the public and harming his reputation. It also alleges that his identity has been commercially exploited by the sale of unauthorised merchandise online without any licensing or approval.