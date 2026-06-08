ETV Bharat / sports

Ganjam’s Kota Laxman Becomes Odisha’s Lone Representative In India’s Para Sitting Cricket Team

Berhampur: Both his legs were non-functional due to a locomotor disability since birth. But that did not deter Kota Laxman from sketching a dream career in his mind. He never allowed physical limitations to define his future. A sports enthusiast, he dreamt of pursuing cricket and worked towards realising it through hard work, determination and unparalleled grit. The young sportsperson from Odisha’s Ganjam district has now earned a place in India’s Para Sitting Cricket Team and is set to represent the country in an international tournament in Sri Lanka.

A resident of Jhathipadar village under Chikiti block, Laxman happens to be the lone player from Odisha selected for the national squad. His journey from a remote village to the Indian team is not only a remarkable sporting achievement but also an inspiring story that can give strength to others like him who face challenges.

Ganjam’s Kota Laxman Becomes Odisha’s Lone Representative in India’s Para Sitting Cricket Team (ETV Bharat)

Refusing to Let Disability Become a Barrier

Though he had never been able to walk normally since birth, he did not consider it a disability. People with similar challenges often become withdrawn, considering themselves lesser mortals, but Laxman certainly did not fall into that category. Instead, he strengthened his resolve so much that nothing could stop him from achieving a milestone few can even think of.

What began as casual play with friends in his village at an early age eventually became his passion. And he did not let any opportunity go to waste. So he honed his skills and developed into a talented para sitting cricketer, although it took him years of consistent practice and dedication. He climbed the ranks from local competitions to district- and state-level tournaments before being noticed by national selectors.

And today, Laxman is recognised as one of Odisha’s most promising para cricketers, excelling both as a batter and wicketkeeper.

Ganjam’s Kota Laxman Becomes Odisha’s Lone Representative in India’s Para Sitting Cricket Team (ETV Bharat)

A Childhood Marked by Hardship

Laxman’s rise has not been without difficulties. When at nine years of his age, he lost his father, Kota Chandrasekhar, the family was in doldrums. His mother, Kota Kantamma, managed the house and helped Kota live life with dignity. The economic hardship and the challenges associated with his disability only made his resolve stronger to make a mark.

He attributes his success to the support he received from friends, villagers and fellow players, which helped him continue pursuing cricket.

“There was no sporting infrastructure in my village and not even a proper playground was anywhere near. I was left with no option but to travel nearly three kilometres to a neighbouring village for practice sessions,” said the cricketer, demonstrating extraordinary commitment to the sport.