Ganjam’s Kota Laxman Becomes Odisha’s Lone Representative In India’s Para Sitting Cricket Team
Born with a locomotor disability, Kota struggled hard to earn a place in India’s Para Sitting Cricket Team for Sri Lanka, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Berhampur: Both his legs were non-functional due to a locomotor disability since birth. But that did not deter Kota Laxman from sketching a dream career in his mind. He never allowed physical limitations to define his future. A sports enthusiast, he dreamt of pursuing cricket and worked towards realising it through hard work, determination and unparalleled grit. The young sportsperson from Odisha’s Ganjam district has now earned a place in India’s Para Sitting Cricket Team and is set to represent the country in an international tournament in Sri Lanka.
A resident of Jhathipadar village under Chikiti block, Laxman happens to be the lone player from Odisha selected for the national squad. His journey from a remote village to the Indian team is not only a remarkable sporting achievement but also an inspiring story that can give strength to others like him who face challenges.
Refusing to Let Disability Become a Barrier
Though he had never been able to walk normally since birth, he did not consider it a disability. People with similar challenges often become withdrawn, considering themselves lesser mortals, but Laxman certainly did not fall into that category. Instead, he strengthened his resolve so much that nothing could stop him from achieving a milestone few can even think of.
What began as casual play with friends in his village at an early age eventually became his passion. And he did not let any opportunity go to waste. So he honed his skills and developed into a talented para sitting cricketer, although it took him years of consistent practice and dedication. He climbed the ranks from local competitions to district- and state-level tournaments before being noticed by national selectors.
And today, Laxman is recognised as one of Odisha’s most promising para cricketers, excelling both as a batter and wicketkeeper.
A Childhood Marked by Hardship
Laxman’s rise has not been without difficulties. When at nine years of his age, he lost his father, Kota Chandrasekhar, the family was in doldrums. His mother, Kota Kantamma, managed the house and helped Kota live life with dignity. The economic hardship and the challenges associated with his disability only made his resolve stronger to make a mark.
He attributes his success to the support he received from friends, villagers and fellow players, which helped him continue pursuing cricket.
“There was no sporting infrastructure in my village and not even a proper playground was anywhere near. I was left with no option but to travel nearly three kilometres to a neighbouring village for practice sessions,” said the cricketer, demonstrating extraordinary commitment to the sport.
Success on the Cricket Field
Finally, breakthrough came in August 2025 when he represented Odisha in a Para Sitting Cricket tournament in Chennai. Laxman played well and the selectors were happy with his batting and wicketkeeping performances. He went on to win the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.
His performance was equally impressive in another tournament held in Chennai in February 2026. His consistent performances ultimately earned him a place in the Indian Para Sitting Cricket Team.
The upcoming international tournament in Sri Lanka will feature teams from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, providing Laxman with an opportunity to showcase his talent on the global stage.
Pride for Odisha and Ganjam
The announcement of his selection was marked by celebrations in Jhathipadar village. Villagers, friends and well-wishers said it was a matter of pride for all of them. Kota has made the state proud, they said.
As preparations for the tournament begin, Laxman has been training rigorously with local players, determined to make the most of his international debut.
“I want to perform well and make my state and country proud,” he said when asked about how he is looking at the upcoming competition.
His fellow players vouched for his strong batting abilities, disciplined approach and relentless work ethic. And villagers reposed confidence about his prospects.
A Need for Greater Support
Laxman’s story also highlights the challenges faced by para-athletes in rural India. “Access to infrastructure, training facilities and financial support is limited. These issues need to be addressed,” said the cricketer.
Villagers and well-wishers believe that government assistance and institutional support could help him reach even greater heights in the sport.
As he prepares to wear the Indian jersey in Sri Lanka, Kota Laxman has become a symbol of resilience across the state. His determination to overcome adversity is for all to see and emulate. His journey from a small village in Ganjam to representing India on the international stage is a perfect example of overcoming odds despite challenges.
“Barriers exist, but so do possibilities,” he said before leaving for his practice session.
Also Read: