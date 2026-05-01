ETV Bharat / sports

Ganguly Backs Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India Call-Up In Ireland Series

Kolkata: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland, citing his fearless approach and exceptional power-hitting ability.

The 15-year-old left-hander, who has been opening for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has emerged as one of the standout performers this season. Known for his aggressive strokeplay, Suryavanshi has impressed against top-quality bowling attacks, earning praise from cricketing experts.

Even Australia's great Allan Border, who recently watched an IPL match at Eden Gardens, described the youngster as a "special talent", further highlighting the growing buzz around the teenager in international cricket circles.

With India scheduled to play two T20 matches in Ireland on June 26 and 28, following the IPL, calls have intensified for Suryavanshi’s immediate inclusion in the national team.

Speaking at an event at the Kolkata Press Club, Ganguly said, "Vaibhav possesses a special talent; his batting is truly a sight to behold. He could certainly be included in the squad for the Ireland series. I feel that Vaibhav is ready for international cricket. Remember, it took 24 years to produce a Sachin."