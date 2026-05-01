Ganguly Backs Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India Call-Up In Ireland Series
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming Ireland T20 series.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Kolkata: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland, citing his fearless approach and exceptional power-hitting ability.
The 15-year-old left-hander, who has been opening for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has emerged as one of the standout performers this season. Known for his aggressive strokeplay, Suryavanshi has impressed against top-quality bowling attacks, earning praise from cricketing experts.
Even Australia's great Allan Border, who recently watched an IPL match at Eden Gardens, described the youngster as a "special talent", further highlighting the growing buzz around the teenager in international cricket circles.
With India scheduled to play two T20 matches in Ireland on June 26 and 28, following the IPL, calls have intensified for Suryavanshi’s immediate inclusion in the national team.
Speaking at an event at the Kolkata Press Club, Ganguly said, "Vaibhav possesses a special talent; his batting is truly a sight to behold. He could certainly be included in the squad for the Ireland series. I feel that Vaibhav is ready for international cricket. Remember, it took 24 years to produce a Sachin."
It remains to be seen whether the national selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, will consider the youngster for the tour. "Much like Vaibhav, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer is also currently a subject of intense discussion. Shreyas has been in dream form during the ongoing IPL; alongside leading his team with great distinction, he has also been consistently piling up runs with the bat. I believe that Shreyas, too, should be recalled to the Indian T20 squad," he said.
On India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s dip in form, Ganguly said there was no cause for concern. "Bumrah is human. A rough patch can happen, but his ability is unquestionable. On his day, he is the best," the former left-handed batter said.
Ganguly also spoke about Kolkata Knight Riders’ fluctuating campaign this season, stating that the team has overcome similar challenges in the past and can still qualify for the playoffs if they win their remaining matches.
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